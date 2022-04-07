Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Yelan and Kuki Shinobu banner release date and rerun rumors

The latest Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks have revealed new information about Kuki Shinobu and Yelan, two powerful new characters set to arrive in the upcoming version of the game.

Both Yelan and Shinobu look set to appear in the new update's banners, and players won't need to wait too long to summon them.

The 2.7 update will also bring a ton of new content. Players can look forward to new reruns, which will see the return of some fan-favorite characters.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: New banners and release dates

Yelan and Kuki Shinobu will reportedly be making their first playable appearances during the 2.7 update. The two characters have some very unique kits, which will provide players with strong abilities and amazing animations.

Yelan, in particular, has some of the game's best animations so far, and players will definitely want to pick her up when she releases.

The 2.7 update will be released on May 11th, 2022, so players won't have to wait very long to obtain Yelan.

The release order for these two new characters is still uncertain, as various leakers have provided different banner orders.

Some have stated that Yelan and Shinobu will feature together on the first banner of the update, while others have stated that Shinobu will arrive during the second half.

The second half of updates for new characters are usually reserved for reruns. However, it isn't unheard of for a new 4-star to be introduced during a rerun to drive up wishes.

The general consensus in the community is that the 5-star Anemo swordsman Kaedehara Kazuha will finally be receiving a rerun during this update. It will mark his return to the game for the first time since Summer 2021.

Players have long awaited another chance to get Kazuha, as he has proven to be one of the game's strongest 5-stars since his release.

Other leaks have revealed that Arataki Itto may be arriving as a fellow rerun character, and his powerful Geo damage can't be overlooked.

With the release of both Yelan and Kuki Shinobu approaching, players will definitely want to save up some Primogems and start farming The Chasm. They will need plenty of wishes to get both characters.

Genshin Impact 2.7's leaked characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu will arrive alongside some powerful rerun characters in the update.

