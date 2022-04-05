Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Yelan's signature bow to have 88% CRIT DMG, full stats revealed

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks have revealed new information about Yelan's incredible 5-star signature weapon, a bow that provides an immense Crit DMG boost.

Fans of the new Hydro 5-star will definitely want to get their hands on this bow, as it will likely be her best weapon option. The weapon has some unique properties that boost Yelan's damage significantly. It also boasts some of the best stats in the game.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Yelan's signature bow revealed

Yelan's signature 5-star bow is known as the Aqua Simulacra. It will be released during Genshin Impact 2.7. Originally leaked under a different name, this bow is now set to be released alongside Yelan.

The bow is designed with flowing waves and feathers, and its name suggests it provides some kind of Hydro damage bonus. However, the weapon seems to be tailor-made for Yelan as it boosts nearly every damage source she has.

At refinement one, this bow will provide Yelan with a 16% HP increase simply by equipping it. When there are opponents near the wielder of this bow, their damage will be increased by 20%.

This effect even persists when the character is off-field, allowing Yelan's Elemental Burst to continue getting a huge boost to damage. With this weapon, Yelan will be able to deal 20% additional damage no matter where she is, as long as her team remains close to enemies.

The weapon provides players with up to 542 base ATK and a whopping 88.2% Crit DMG at level 90. This is insane, especially in the hands of a bow user, as bows can get guaranteed critical hits by landing headshots.

This boost to damage can skyrocket Yelan's damage potential, making it much easier to build her with a focus on HP. Genshin Impact player won't need to get as many Crit DMG substats.

Those who plan on utilizing Yelan in their parties won't want to miss out on the Aqua Simulacra.

Since Yelan is one of the most flashy and unique characters in the game to date, players will definitely want to pick up her signature bow. The weapon will give her an insane boost in nearly every department, allowing her to perform at a much higher level.

Yelan and her bow will likely be released during Genshin Impact 2.7, which releases on May 11th.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh