Stolen by the Rightful Owner Genshin Impact quest guide with Brass Ring location

Genshin Impact 2.6 has introduced a ton of new world quests for players to complete, and many of them can be discovered in The Chasm. The Chasm is a huge new underground area for gamers to explore, with tons of mysteries to solve and puzzles to complete.
Players will definitely want to finish all that The Chasm has to offer as it hides many rewards and other rare items for fans to collect. The Stolen by the Rightful Owner sidequest is a short one, and players can find a guide to completing it here.
Genshin Impact 2.6 quest guide: How to complete Stolen by the Rightful Owner
This Genshin Impact 2.6 quest starts at one of The Chasm's base camps, as players speak to an NPC named Taliesin. This camp can be found in the northern reaches of The Chasm, near the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel.
Gamers simply need to speak to Taliesin to begin the quest, and he will regale them with a story about a missing Brass Ring. Fans will then be tasked with locating this item for him.
From here, fans will need to look for the ring that was stolen from him, and luckily it isn't too difficult to find.
Look for the ring that was stolen from Taliesin
Finding Taliesin's ring isn't too tough as the game points players to its general location with a quest marker. Once fans have finished speaking to the bard, they will need to teleport back to the surface of The Chasm where they can head to Glaze Peak. There, a glowing beacon will lead them to where they can find the quest's next objective.
Once players reach the objective, they can find a book titled Weasel Thief Training Manual under a blue tent. This book will provide some important information about the location of Taliesen's ring, and it will reveal that it was stolen by a Weasel Thief.
Armed with this information, gamers will need to solve a simple puzzle to catch the thief in action. Luckily, the solution to this puzzle is spelled out in the training manual, and fans won't have a hard time deciphering it.
Whistle from the nearby rock
Gamers will need to interact with the rock here to summon a treasure weasel. When they do so, the weasel that appears will be an amateur one. To solve this Genshin Impact puzzle, fans will need to set the in-game time to 00:00, and whistle again. This will summon the correct weasel, and defeating him will drop the Brass Ring for Taliesin.
Return to Taliesin for a reward
After collecting the ring, players can return to where they found Taliesin and speak to him, returning the ring. This will reward them with 30x Primogems, along with three Hero's Wits. This quest is quite simple and fans will definitely want to complete it as they explore the Chasm.
Genshin Impact 2.6's quests are quite varied, but many of them have great rewards.