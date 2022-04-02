List of all Genshin Impact 2.6 world quests, achievements and how to get them

Genshin Impact 2.6 has brought players to The Chasm, a new area full of quests to complete and puzzles to solve. Fans can earn tons of Primogems by exploring the area, along with lots of EXP and other rewards.

Gamers will definitely want to keep track of all of these quests and achievements, as there was a huge amount added during this latest update. Luckily, they can find a list of the newly added world quests and achievements here, along with a guide on how to unlock these rare unlockables.

Genshin Impact 2.6: World quest list and achievement guide

Genshin Impact 2.6 has added a huge number of world quests for players to complete, with many of them rewarding Primogems and other valuable resources. Fans won't want to miss out on any of these quests as completing them is a great way to farm for characters like Kamisato Ayato and Venti.

Here's a list of all the world quests players can find during this update:

The Chasm Delvers

Stolen by the Rightful Owner

Undetected Infiltration

A Cliff-Side Hero's Past

The Millennial Mountains

Says He Who Seeks Stone

Dimming Mushroom's Call for Help

A Company Vanishing Into the Deep

Valor's Afterglow

Lost in a Foreign Land

Mycological Investigation in The Chasm

Hydrological Investigation in The Chasm

Paleontological Investigation in The Chasm

The Chasm's Bounty

The Missing Miner

These quests are spread out through the Chasm and its surroundings, and finding them all can be tough, but it will definitely be rewarding.

Genshin Impact 2.6 achievements list

New sets of achievements have been added to both Genshin Impact's achievement section, along with tons of hidden ones that fans can gain by completing quests and unlocking secret puzzles. They can find a guide to many of the listed achievements here to help.

Chasmlighter achievements

These Genshin Impact achievements mostly focus on completion of The Chasm, and will come naturally as players explore the area:

Chasm Conqueror: Light up the surface of the Chasm's Map. This can be done by activating the Statue of the Seven in the Chasm.

Perilous Plunge: Light up the Chasm's Underground Mines Map.

Into the Depths: Unlock all the teleport waypoints in both the Chasm and the Underground Mines

Gorge Guide: Complete 6/12/24 Seelie puzzles in The Chasm by guiding the Seelies back to their courts.

Chasm Treasure Hunter: Open 50/100/200 chests in The Chasm.

Chasm Adventurer: Complete 6/12 Open World mechanism-activated time trial challenges in The Chasm.

Arch-Illuminator: Enhance the Lumenstone Adjuvant to the max level.

"When the Seal is Broken...": Destroy the Bedrock Keys locking off the Chasm from access during the Seven-Star Seal Sundering quest.

Exploration underway: Complete the exploration and commission from the Ministry of Civil affairs.

The Challenger V achievements

There has also been a new set of Challenger achievements added for Genshin Impact players to grab, which can be tricky to obtain. They will need to take on some powerful bosses to unlock these achievements, and some of them can be surprisingly difficult to get:

Salt for my Foes, and Water for Me: During the fight with the Hydro Hypostasis, steal at least three healing orbs from the healing Water Droplet.

The Fraught Return: Stop the Hydro Hypostasis from reviving itself without destroying the Water Droplets by repelling them or blocking their path.

Moment of Destruction: Defeat Signora without using any Crimson Lotus Moths.

Electric Escape: Defeat a Thunder Manifestation without getting hit by its thunder cage attack.

Radio Silence: Get locked on by a Thunder Manifestation before hitting it.

Swimming Prohibited: Defeat a Bathysmal Vishap Herd without letting them dive into the water.

Death Proof: During a battle with Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto, dodge one full round of the Baleful Vajra's destructive waves.

Ouroboros: Destroy Oozing Concretions to paralyze the Ruin Serpent as it gathers Energy.

Hidden achievements

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact @GenshinImpactSK



sportskeeda.com/esports/how-ge… Den of Thieves is a new hidden achievement in Genshin Impact 2.6 that some players might wish to obtain. After all, it's a chance to earn free Primogems. Den of Thieves is a new hidden achievement in Genshin Impact 2.6 that some players might wish to obtain. After all, it's a chance to earn free Primogems. sportskeeda.com/esports/how-ge…

There are tons of hidden achievements to be found during the Genshin Impact 2.6 update, including the Den of Thieves achievement described above. Here's a list of these new achievements:

It's Yesterday Once More: Activate 10/30/60 tunes using the Euphonium Unbound furnishing in the Serenitea Pot.

The Lost Valley: Discover the Lost Valley domain.

Light up the Dark: Interact with a crystal lantern in the Underground Mines.

The Millelith Shall Never be Moved: Complete Wang's world quest in The Chasm.

Well Done, Stierlitz: Defeat the group of treasure hoarders guarding the Cup of Commons.

Ding Ding Ding, We Have a Winner! Again!: Win Old Chou's "Dig the Treasure" game twice.

Jack of No Trades; Complete the world quest A Cliff-Side Hero's Past.

The Alchemistake: Rescue Clitopho

...Smells like Asphalt: Submerge into the black sludge in The Chasm and have all characters perish.

Maintain Safety Distance: Fire the cannon during the Chasm Delvers into the depths.

Yet the Darkness Did not Overcome it: Upgrade and utilize the Lumenstone's level 2 ability to clear out obstacles.

Genshin Impact 2.6's achievements are wide and varied, and players will have to keep a keen eye to get them all.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul