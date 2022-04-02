Genshin Impact Yelan leaks: Release date, abilities, gameplay clips, signature bow, and more

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character Yelan was recently leaked, and fans can get a better look at her skills and abilities here. She looks to be one of the most unique characters so far, with some incredible animations and a powerful set of attacks.

Yelan is a 5-star Hydro bow user who can provide her team with a ton of extra utility while also dishing out a ton of damage. Fans of this new bow user will want to get a sneak peek at all of the latest leaked info here.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks reveal lots about Yelan

Yelan is Genshin Impact's upcoming 5-star release, set to arrive during the 2.7 update. She is an archer who can use powerful Hydro attacks to deal tons of damage to her foes.

Yelan even has some of the most unique abilities in-game, providing her allies with crowd controlling skills and off-field Hydro application. She may end up being one of the title's strongest characters based on her current kit, and fans won't want to miss out on her.

Here's what her skills can do:

Elemental Skill: Lingering Lifelines

Yelan's Elemental Skill has one of the most stunning visual effects in Genshin Impact. It allows her to seemingly enter an intangible state where she can quickly move around the battlefield.

This skill can be tapped or held, and when tapped, Yelan will dash a short distance forward. Holding it causes her to continuously rush forth for three seconds.

When she comes into contact with enemies in this form, Yelan will bind them with her Lingering Lifelines, marking them until the skill duration expires. When her skill completes or players release the button, the marked enemies will explode, taking Hydro DMG based on Yelan's Max HP.

This seems like an incredible way to apply Hydro to enemies and has enormous potential for Genshin Impact users to take advantage of.

Elemental Burst: Depth-Clarion Dice

Yelan's Elemental Burst is similarly stunning and has the potential to deal immense amounts of damage. When cast, she will deal a burst of AOE Hydro damage to nearby foes before summoning an Exquisite Throw to aid her and her allies.

The Exquisite Throw will perform coordinated attacks alongside Yelan and her party, dealing Hydro damage based on Yelan's max HP.

This effect can occur once every second when characters perform Normal Attacks and will happen every time Yelan's Lifeline deals damage to opponents. With her vast Max HP scaling, this Elemental Burst has the potential to be one of the strongest in Genshin Impact, especially paired with characters like Hu Tao.

Signature Bow: Aqua Simulacra

Yelan's signature bow is the Aqua Simulacra, a new 5-star bow that can seriously increase her damage. It has an 88.2% Crit DMG scaling and base damage of 542 at level 90. These are some insane numbers on their own, but the weapon's passive also provides a huge bonus:

HP is increased by 16%. When there are opponents near the character equipping the weapon, the DMG the wielder deals increase by 20%. This effect will still occur when the character is off the field.

This effect directly buffs all of Yelan's damage sources, making it an insane choice for her primary weapon in Genshin Impact.

Yelan's release date

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs



Yelan's identity has always been a mystery.

Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops.



#GenshinImpact Yelan ‧ Valley OrchidA mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil AffairsYelan's identity has always been a mystery.Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops. Yelan ‧ Valley OrchidA mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil AffairsYelan's identity has always been a mystery.Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/XVCffaDUpL

Yelan's release date is set for the first banner of patch 2.7, arriving on May 11. This isn't too far away, and gamers only have two banners to wait for her arrival.

Fans of this powerful Hydro bow character will definitely want to start exploring The Chasm and gathering as many Primogems as they can for her banner.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks have revealed the new 5-star Yelan, and she seems like one of the game's best characters so far.

Edited by Ravi Iyer