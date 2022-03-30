Genshin Impact 2.6 Teapot realm update and maintenance to compensate players with 600+ Primogems

Genshin Impact 2.6 will provide players with some free Primogems thanks to additional bugfixes regarding the Serenitea Pot. These extra Primogems will definitely be welcomed by the community, especially by those who plan to wish for Kamisato Ayato.

Ayato is releasing alongside the new update, and his banner will go live at the same time as these free rewards. This gives fans a decent amount of free wishes to use on his banner, making getting this new 5-star much easier. Here's everything known about these new Serenitea Pot compensation rewards.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Free Primogems for Teapot bugfix

The Serenitea Pot will be down for maintenance once Genshin Impact 2.6 goes live, and to make up for the loss of the housing mechanic, players will be receiving a ton of free rewards.

This includes 300 Primogems, along with 5000x Realm Currency. The maintenance will begin on March 30, 2022 from 6.00 (UTC+8) and the end date is unknown.

Many players who utilize the Teapot may miss the feature, but these rewards will definitely make up for its absence.

These maintenance rewards are some of the easiest Primogems that players will get as they automatically arrive in the in-game mail. Fans should be sure to claim them before the mail expires, but otherwise they are a guaranteed source of free wishes.

This is 300x more Primogems than usual, as fans generally only get 300x for the downtime and an additional 300x for bugfixes. These extra gems add up to around one and a half wishes, meaning players will get about five wishes total for free.

With these free extra wishes, players will get even closer to whichever character they are saving up for. Many fans will be using these wishes on the new Kamisato Ayato banner, as he will be arriving alongside the end of the maintenance.

Once players claim these 900 free Primogems, they can instantly begin wishing on his banner. With the 2.6 update bringing a lot of new content to take part in, players will definitely be able to save up tons of wishes for their favorite 5-star characters.

Fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for the end of the Genshin Impact 2.6 maintenance, as it will bring both a ton of free Primogems and lots of new content to enjoy.

Genshin Impact 2.6 is just around the corner, and players don't have much longer to wait for these new rewards.

