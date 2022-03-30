Genshin Impact 2.6 patch, Ayato banner release time, free primogems, and more

Genshin Impact 2.6 will be released soon, allowing players to explore The Chasm, complete new quests, and participate in exciting events.

Fans will also get the chance to wish for Kamisato Ayato, the game's newest 5-star character. Ayato's banner will be released alongside the update, meaning fans won't have to wait much longer to summon this powerful swordsman.

Gamers will even be getting free Primogems when the update drops, making getting Ayato much easier. Players can learn more about this new update here and the info about these free rewards.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Ayato's release time and more

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Azure Excursion" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Pillar of Fortitude" Kamisato Ayato (Hydro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat! Event Wish "Azure Excursion" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Pillar of Fortitude" Kamisato Ayato (Hydro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ErNogrHqwq

Genshin Impact 2.6 will bring the release of Kamisato Ayato, the game's newest 5-star Hydro swordsman. Ayato is a crafty and intelligent negotiator skilled with the blade and can summon a torrential downpour to sweep away his foes.

He has some of the best animations released so far, and many fans are looking forward to summoning him. Ayato will be released alongside the update as part of its first banner, so players won't have much longer to wait to see him.

Kamisato Ayato @ayatohour TODAY IS THE DAY! AYATO WANTERS WILL BE AYATO HAVERS TODAY IS THE DAY! AYATO WANTERS WILL BE AYATO HAVERS https://t.co/BmiNIouy00

Genshin Impact 2.6 will be available at 8 pm PST and 11 pm EST on March 29, and 4 am BST on March 30. This means fans will be able to summon Ayato in just a few hours, giving them some time to prepare for his arrival.

Ayato's banner includes some powerful 4-star characters like Yun Jin, Sucrose, and Xiangling. These characters have great synergy with the new 5-star, allowing him to form some powerful teams as soon as he is released.

DAILY AYATO - AYATO DAY @AyatoDailyyyyy ONE OF THE BEST PARTS OF AYATO’S TRAILER HONESTLY... THAT POWER HE HOLDS ONE OF THE BEST PARTS OF AYATO’S TRAILER HONESTLY... THAT POWER HE HOLDS https://t.co/nZlHXsZSlE

Ayato has remained one of the game's most popular characters since his tease during Inazuma's unveiling, and many fans have waited a long time for his release.

With Genshin Impact 2.6 finally arriving, Ayato will be playable after six whole updates. Ayato will also come alongside Anemo Archon Venti, and his banner will be followed by Kamisato Ayaka later during 2.6.

Maintenance rewards

Players can expect some great maintenance rewards once the game goes live again. Thanks to the in-game notices, fans now know that they will be receiving 600 Primogems as a reward for bug fixes and compensation for the game's downtime.

These rewards are substantial and will make up for the time lost in the update. Many players will be using these Primogems in Ayato's upcoming banner. With tons of other rewards coming during the update, fans will get Kamisato Ayato during this update.

Genshin Impact 2.6 is only a short while away, and players will want to keep an eye on the clock if they wish for Kamisato Ayato.

