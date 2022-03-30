Genshin Impact 2.6 server maintenance starting and ending time, free 600 Primogems, and more update news

Genshin Impact will launch its new 2.6 update on March 30, right after the server maintenance on the same day at 6 AM (UTC+8). The latest update brings new regions to explore, new story quests, new characters, and weapons to acquire.

Genshin Impact officials have announced the timings for the server maintenance on various platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, HoYoLab, and many more. It also contains some detailed information about all the changes the new update will bring to the game.

The article will cover the starting and ending times for the 2.6 updates alongside all the updated news about the banners and more.

Genshin Impact: Countdown for 2.6 server maintenance and free 600 Primogems as compensation

Players can use the above countdown to keep track of the server maintenance. It will be counted down to 6 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022, and will not be affected by Daylight savings.

It is worth noting that players will be automatically logged out of the game once the maintenance begins and cannot log in until the maintenance ends. This countdown will help players plan out their playtime in Genshin Impact to complete any pending story quests, events, resins, and daily commissions.

It has become the norm for Genshin Impact officials to compensate their player base with free Primogems as compensation for the server maintenance. 60 Primogems are doled out for each hour the servers are under maintenance. Hence, players will find 300 free Primogems waiting to be claimed in their in-game inbox.

The countdown indicates when the servers will go live after the server maintenance. The countdown will end at 11 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022. The banners and the update launch share the same release time, so players will find Ayato and Venti’s banner on the event wish page as soon as the update rolls out.

Genshin Impact 2.6 Banners order and more

The new 2.6 update will bring tons of exciting content for fans worldwide. Kamisato Ayato will finally make his debut in this version update, and Venti will eventually return for his second re-run in a whole year. Players will also watch Kamisato Ayaka having her own solo re-run in the second half of the version update.

The official Genshin Impact Twitter handle has also made a tweet revealing all the four-star characters. The four-star characters that have boosted drop rates in the feature banners are:

Yunjin

Sucrose

Xiangling

Xiangling, Sucrose, and Yunjin will appear on phase-1 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Event-wish banners are not the only content that players should look forward to. The new update unlocks a new region called The Chasm, new quests, a new Inazuma-based festival, and many other events following it.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar