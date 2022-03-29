Genshin Impact 2.6 patch release time (UTC, EST, and more timezones)

The hype for Genshin Impact version 2.6 is unreal. The ongoing 2.5 update is mainly a filler, and the next patch is expected to arrive with a lot of new content.

The 2.6 Special Program revealed new artifacts, character banners, quests, events, The Chasm, and a lot more. Naturally, players who've already explored Enkanomiya and other existing regions will now have a reason to log in and grind.

On that note, here's the release date and time for Genshin Impact 2.6 update for prominent timezones such as UTC, EST, and more.

Genshin Impact 2.6 release date and time revealed

The pre-installation feature for the 2.6 update has already been activated, and the server maintenance is expected to begin on March 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM (UTC+8).

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.View the full notice here >>> Dear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.View the full notice here >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/QEkFRUTx4z

The servers will be down for 5 hours, which means that players will be able to download and install the new content on March 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



View details here >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.View details here >>> Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.View details here >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/1YKcDQofhU

For other regions, the release date and time are:

Indian Standard Time - March 30, 2022, at 8:30 AM

- March 30, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time - March 29, 2022, at 11:00 PM

- March 29, 2022, at 11:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC)- March 29, 2022, at 3:00 AM

(UTC)- March 29, 2022, at 3:00 AM Pacific Time - March 29, 2022, at 8:00 PM

- March 29, 2022, at 8:00 PM Australian Eastern Time - March 30, 2022, at 2:00 PM

- March 30, 2022, at 2:00 PM Singapore - March 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM

- March 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM Central Time- March 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM

It is worth noting that players won't be able to play Genshin Impact from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022. Hence, they are advised to complete any pending events, quests, or boss fights before that.

However, as a compensation, the developers will hand out 300 Primogems for free (60 Primogems/hour). Moreover, players will be able to claim 300 additional Primogems for any bugs in the update. All in all, updating the game to version 2.6 will grant 600 free Primogems.

Genshin Impact 2.6 update will bring in Ayato and Venti rerun banner

Like any other update, version 2.6 comprises two halves. The first half will feature Ayato and a Character Event Wish-2 banner for Venti. The Chasm and the new Archon quest featuring Dainsleif will also be accessible from the first half.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Azure Excursion" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Pillar of Fortitude" Kamisato Ayato (Hydro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat! Event Wish "Azure Excursion" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Pillar of Fortitude" Kamisato Ayato (Hydro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ErNogrHqwq

In the second half, players can look forward to Ayaka's rerun banner and some new events. Thereafter, the 2.7 update will arrive with new characters named Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

Edited by Mayank Shete