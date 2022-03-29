Genshin Impact 2.6 update pre-installation size and more details

The Genshin Impact 2.6 update will launch tomorrow, March 30, and the developers have rolled out some of the content as pre-installation material. This move allows players to download the majority of the content beforehand, so they can jump right into the action once the downtime ends.

The pre-installation function will be available on desktop and mobile platforms. Players will no longer have to wait to summon Kamisato Ayato, Venti, or Ayaka from the upcoming banners. The 2.6 update brings tons of content to the fore, from new quests and events to the addition of a new region called The Chasm.

Here is everything players need to know about the new 2.6 update, pre-installation size, and a few more details.

Genshin Impact 2.6 pre-installation size, update release, server maintenance, and more

PC and mobile players can access the pre-installation function on March 28, 2022. Keep in mind that the pre-installation size may vary a little depending on the language files opted for by players.

For PC users, Genshin Impact 2.6 pre-installation size is reported to be around 5.49 GB. For mobile players, Android users will have to download 3.04 GB, and iOS users will have to download 3.08 GB of resources through the pre-installation function.

Keep in mind that players will have to update their client launcher before they can start downloading the 2.6 resources through the pre-installation feature. Players are advised to use a Wi-Fi connection for a better experience while downloading large files.

New 2.6 update release date & server maintenance

Genshin Impact will drop its latest 2.6 update at 11 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022. There will be a five-hour-long maintenance break prior to the 2.6 update launch. During the maintenance period, players will not be able to log in to their accounts. Genshin Impact players will be automatically logged out if they are still playing while the maintenance break begins.

Fortunately, players are compensated on an hourly basis for patiently waiting during the maintenance break. For every hour of downtime, 60 Primogems are handed to players in the mailbox. A total of 300 free Primogems can be claimed if there are no delays. Players will have to claim the free Primogems from their in-game mailbox before they expire.

Genshin Impact's new 2.6 update is bringing a lot of changes to the game with all sorts of quality of life changes alongside bug fixes and various optimizations. Players should also look forward to new quests, events, characters, and weapon banners with the latest update.

