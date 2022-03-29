Genshin Impact 2.6 update release time, date, server downtime, and maintenance compensation

Genshin Impact 2.6 will be released soon, and players won't have to wait much longer to summon characters like Kamisato Ayato and Venti.

The update will bring new events, missions, and quests for players to complete. The most notable new addition to the game is a massive area called The Chasm.

Players won't want to miss out on this update as it is one of the biggest so far. Here, players can find out when the update will be released, along with information about maintenance and downtime compensation.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Release information and more

Genshin Impact 2.6 will begin its update maintenance on March 30, 2022. The maintenance will start at 6:00 (UTC+8) and is expected to last for five hours. This gives players plenty of time to prepare for the new banners and read up on all the upcoming content.

The game's servers will be down during the maintenance period, meaning players won't be able to explore their worlds. However, there is an upside to this.

During downtime, players will receive compensation rewards that they can collect once the game goes live again.

Players can look forward to getting 600 Primogems minimum as maintenance compensation, although the amount increases with each hour that the update takes to go live.

600 Primogems is a pretty hefty sum for a simple five-hour wait, so players will definitely want to take advantage of the free rewards.

This update will also come with plenty of opportunities to get Primogems, giving players the opportunity to add powerful new characters to their teams.

There are some incredible banners coming in this update, with both Venti and Kamisato Ayaka set to be featured in reruns.

Players who have tons of Primogems saved up will have plenty of characters to wish on during update 2.6. The first set of banners will go live on March 30, while the second will arrive around April 20.

This update will feature Kamisato Ayato and the return of the Anemo Archon Venti. Players will definitely want to use their hard-earned Primogems to summon these characters, as they are incredibly powerful.

Ayato's arrival, in particular, has been long anticipated by the community, and players now have only a few days left until his release. With this update, Ayato and many of the game's most popular characters will be given a lot of attention.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh