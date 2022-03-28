5 rarest Genshin Impact commissions and achievements as of version 2.5

Genshin Impact's daily gameplay consists of completing the game's commissions for the Adventurers' Guild, netting players Primogems and other rewards. Some of these commissions are common, like clearing out a group of enemies or doing simple fetch quests. Others are quite involved, and can take multiple days to complete.

These rarer quests can even reward gamers with achievements, and sometimes even special namecards for their profile. Players will definitely want to keep an eye out for these rarer commissions as completing them can be very rewarding.

5 of the rarest commissions to complete in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's commissions come in many varieties and can be found everywhere throughout the game's world. Some commissions take players to the highest points in Teyvat, while others require them to clear out dangerous foes spread throughout the land.

Players will definitely experience all kinds of different quests as they play the game, and they may notice that some of these quests are less frequent than others. Many fans might have only done these commissions once or twice in their entire time playing the game. Here are some of these exceedingly rare quests.

5) Ceaseless Training

This set of achievements and commissions can only be unlocked after completing the An Art to Be Honed's secret world quest. Unlocking the advanced version of this commission requires players to finish a world quest that unlocks after completing it four seperate times.

After finishing this quest, the commission will change to a new title, and upon completing it again, Genshin Impact fans should acquire the You Should Start a Doushin Dojo achievement.

4) Pirate Invasion, in Liyue Harbor!

Many Genshin Impact fans are still waiting to unlock the final achievement in this set, as it is quite rare and comes in three different variations. To get the Pirates! Argh! achievement, players need to complete all three forms of the Pirate Invasion, in Liyue Harbor! commission, which will then grant them the rare trophy. Luckily, completing this commission isn't too tough, so it's simply a waiting game that can be made quicker by setting commissions to Liyue only.

3) A Little Raid

This commission doesn't seem too rare on the surface, but to get the achievement players will need to complete a four-part questline. The odds of the quests appearing multiple times in a row are very low, which means fans might be waiting days or weeks to continue the storyline. Still, once they finally finish it they will get one of Genshin Impact's rarer achievements, Scholarly Pretensions.

2) Good Sign

This Genshin Impact commission has a ton of variations and multiple achievements that players can get, and it all takes a lot of luck. Fans will need to talk to the NPC Zhihua in Liyue, who will ask them to find him signs of love in the area.

Gamers can then choose to report these signs to him which will grant an achievement once all the signs have been reported. Fans can also choose to ruin them, which can lead to a totally different achievement. Getting both of these achievements from this commission can take a lot of attempts, making this Genshin Impact achievement quite rare.

1) Reliable Helper

This commission is not only quite rare, but getting the achievement for it can be tough. The achievement that players get from this commission is the Perfectionist achievement, which contributes to the special Snowy Land Namecard. However, Genshin Impact fans will need to complete the commission at least three times to get it.

Earl Repalam @eruuukun

Got the Perfectionist achievement! I can finally request commissions from other regions



Today is a good day in Genshin, and it's not yet 7am Last one!Got the Perfectionist achievement! I can finally request commissions from other regionsToday is a good day in Genshin, and it's not yet 7am Last one!Got the Perfectionist achievement! I can finally request commissions from other regions 😂Today is a good day in Genshin, and it's not yet 7am🎄✨ https://t.co/5Xjpq1OxQD

On top of that, they will need to complete it perfectly, which only gets harder the stronger that gamers get. This is because the commission requires enemies to be defeated in a certain order, and if a team's AOE is too strong they can wipe out all of them instantly. Players will definitely want to pay attention to the commission to get this Genshin Impact reward.

Genshin Impact's commissions come in all shapes and sizes, and players will have tons to complete throughout their journey through Teyvat.

