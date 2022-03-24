When is the Genshin Impact 2.6 update releasing worldwide?

Genshin Impact 2.6 is only a few days away, and players don't have much longer to wait for this huge new update to release. This update will bring a massive new area to the game for fans to explore, along with one of the most interesting events to date. This event looks to bring characters from all across Teyvat to Inazuma to celebrate the region finally opening its borders.

Players will definitely want to be prepared for the update's release, as it may be one of the best updates released so far. Here's when they can anticipate the release.

When can players expect the Genshin Impact 2.6 update

Genshin Impact 2.6 is expected to arrive at the end of the month, meaning fans only have a few more days to wait before the huge update drops. Players can look forward to its release on March 30, and it will bring a ton of new content to enjoy.

This update is focused on Inazuma, but it will also finally unlock the massive Chasm, an area that has been teased for a long time. Players can look forward to an incredible update when 2.6 arrives at the end of the month.

mochii || ayato will come home @hyunimochii Genshin 2.6 Livestream (Release: March 30, 2022)

Zephyr of the Violet Garden



CODES:

AB7CKBVQULE5

3TPUKSV8C5X9

UT7C2TD8C5ZD



New Character:

Kamisato Ayato (Hydro)

- sword user

- head of the Yashiro Commission’s Kamisato Clan and the Pillar of Fortitude



+ Genshin 2.6 Livestream (Release: March 30, 2022)Zephyr of the Violet GardenCODES:AB7CKBVQULE53TPUKSV8C5X9UT7C2TD8C5ZDNew Character:Kamisato Ayato (Hydro)- sword user - head of the Yashiro Commission’s Kamisato Clan and the Pillar of Fortitude+ https://t.co/TYq69d3bXv

As shown in the 2.6 livestream, this update will feature tons of rewards, including Primogems, Talent books, and even a free 4-star. This 4-star character is Xingqiu, which makes sense given that he has an important role during this update's story.

Characters like Albedo, Klee, Venti, Itto, and Thoma will all be making appearances during this event as well. Of course, the debut of Kamisato Ayato will also be a large focus of this event, though it's unknown what plans he may have underway, as he seems to be crafting a master plan in the shadows.

Ayato will also become playable during this update, giving fans the chance to utilize this powerful 5-star swordsman. The update will also bring the return of both the Anemo Archon Venti and the Frostflake Heron Kamisato Ayaka. These banners look to be some of the best featured in the game so far, and players will definitely want to prepare tons of Primogems if they want to wish on them all.

Ayato and Venti will be accompanied by Yun Jin, Sucrose, and Xiangling, making the banners even better.

Genshin Impact 2.6 may be one of the game's best updates so far, and players will want to log in once it launches on March 30.

Edited by Siddharth Satish