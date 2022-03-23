Genshin Impact ascension materials for Venti

Genshin Impact 2.6 will bring the return of Anemo Archon Venti, giving fans the chance to summon him once again. Venti is a powerful support character that can provide teams with incredible crowd control and useful buffs. He can also grant tons of energy to his team, allowing his party members to cast their Elemental Bursts more often.

Players who want a great Anemo addition to their Abyss delving teams, or a useful character for world exploration, should definitely give Venti a try. Gamers can find a guide to ascending their Venti here.

Genshin Impact: Venti ascension guide

ehe @xiaocomeback Hmmm my venti farming session's not going too bad, have collected all the ascension mats (took around 4 days hshsjs TT), got stringless to lvl 90 (sadly no refinement yet). Rn gonna fully focus on his talent books and artifact farming since I'm lacking behind in it Hmmm my venti farming session's not going too bad, have collected all the ascension mats (took around 4 days hshsjs TT), got stringless to lvl 90 (sadly no refinement yet). Rn gonna fully focus on his talent books and artifact farming since I'm lacking behind in it https://t.co/L8qMJRvVNi

Through Genshin Impact 2.6, players will be able to get Venti once again, and they will want to make sure they're ready to ascend the powerful Archon once they summon him.

Venti's utility only grows with each ascension as he gains increased stats and his skill level caps are raised.

When his skills are maxed out, Venti can provide some insane damage and energy regeneration for his teams, so players will definitely want to ascend their Venti to level 90.

Here's what they'll need to do:

Ascension # Boss Gem: Specialty: Enemy drop: Boss drop: Mora 1 1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver 3x Cecilia 3x Slime Condensate N/A 20,000x 2 3x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 10x Cecilia 15x Slime Condensate 2x Hurricane Seed 40,000x 3 6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 20x Cecilia 12x Slime Secretions 4x Hurricane Seed 60,000x 4 3x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk 30x Cecilia 18x Slime Secretions 8x Hurricane Seed 80,000x 5 6x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk 45x Cecilia 12x Slime Concentrate 12x Hurricane Seed 100,000x 6 6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone 60x Cecilia 24x Slime Concentrate 20x Hurricane Seed 120,000x

Ascending Venti isn't too tough, as players can get all of his important ascension materials before his banner even goes live. All of his materials can be collected in Mondstadt, making gathering these materials much easier.

Players who want to get a headstart on building their Venti can find out where to gather these items below.

Where to find Vayuda Turquoise and Hurricane Seeds

lain @rezehive my best anemo hypostasis run 🥺🥺 my best anemo hypostasis run 🥺🥺 https://t.co/BZBxT8t73P

Both Vayuda Turquoise and Hurricane Seeds can be farmed from the Anemo Hypostasis found in the northern regions of Mondstadt. This massive cube attacks players with gusts of wind that can be hard to dodge for slower characters, so fans will want to make sure they bring the right team to take it down quickly.

This boss doesn't have much in the way of health, making it quite weak to strong Elemental Bursts. Once it's defeated, players can spend 40 Resin to grab some Hurricane Seeds and a collection of Vayuda Turquoise gems.

Venti will need 46 Hurricane Seeds to get to level 90, and quite a few Vayuda Turquoise gems, so defeating this boss multiple times is the most efficient way to gather them.

Where to find slimes

Slimes can be found throughout the world of Teyvat, as they are one of the most populous enemies aside from basic Hilichurls. Players will need a lot of slime material to max out their Venti, though the good news is that slimes are very easy to defeat.

As long as players are attacking them with the correct element, most slimes will die in one or two hits, dropping a good amount of materials when they do. Fans can use this Genshin Impact route to defeat several slimes quickly and get tons of condensate for Venti.

Where to find Cecilias

Cecilias are the only ascension material that Venti requires that may not be as easy to farm. This is because there are only a few Cecilias in the world of Genshin Impact, and they all grow on Starsnatch Cliff.

Once players head there and pick all the flowers, they'll need to wait for real time to pass before they grow again. Still, it's quite convenient to grab all the flowers, and it's not too hard once gamers know where they are. Venti will need 168 flowers to reach max level, so fans should get to picking.

Genshin Impact's Venti rerun will be a great banner for many fans, and they will want to make sure they have materials for him in advance.

