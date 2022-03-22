New Genshin Impact 2.6 artifacts explained

Genshin Impact 2.6 plans to introduce two new artifact sets to the game with unique effects that benefit two of its most interesting DPS characters. One of these artifact sets looks to be a great choice on Kamisato Ayato, while the other is tailor made to boost Xiao's damage in battle.

Players who have been waiting for specific sets for both of these characters will definitely want to check out these new artifacts. Fans can find an explanation for the new Vermillion Hereafter and the Echoes of an Offering artifact sets here.

Genshin Impact 2.6 artifacts: Echoes of an Offering and Vermillion Hereafter explained

Genshin Impact 2.6's newest artifact sets look to be very unique, as they provide buffs that aren't as simple as many of the previous sets. They share the same two-piece bonus, but their four-piece bonus appears to affect gameplay in a way that benefits very specific playstyles. Fans who are planning to summon Kamisato Ayato or who utilize Xiao as their main carry will definitely want to take a closer look at these new artifacts. Here's what they do:

Vermillion Hereafter

Vermillion Hereafter



2pc: ATK +18%

4pc: After using an Elemental Burst, the character will gain a buff, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character loses HP, Their ATK will further increase by 10%. This increase can occur up to once every 0.8s, max 4 stacks. Vermillion Hereafter2pc: ATK +18%4pc: After using an Elemental Burst, the character will gain a buff, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character loses HP, Their ATK will further increase by 10%. This increase can occur up to once every 0.8s, max 4 stacks.

This set's 2-piece bonus will provide an 18% increase to the ATK% stat. This is just a general boost to damage and can help a character take down enemies much easier. The 4-piece bonus is where this set begins to get interesting. After using an Elemental Burst, the character equipped with this set will have their ATK increased by 8% for 16 seconds.

When the character loses HP, their ATK will increase again by 10%. This can occur every 0.8 seconds, with a max of four stacks. This means that characters can gain up to 40% ATK, if they lose enough HP during their burst.

This set seems perfect for Xiao, as he automatically loses health during his Elemental Burst. While this may not be better than a 2-piece Viridescent and 2-piece Gladiator's, fans who prefer pure ATK% may want to give this new set a try.

Echoes of an Offering

im thinking echoes of an offering could be legendary on phys jean...

The Echoes of an Offering set is made more for characters who consistently utilize Normal Attacks to deal damage. This means that it is potentially amazing on Kamisato Ayato, who looks to release during the same update as the artifact set.

Genshin Impact 2.6 is bringing a ton of new content, and this artifact set may be one of the most unique. With the 2-piece bonus, it provides the same 18% boost to ATK% as the Vermillion Hereafter. The 4-piece bonus, however, has the potential to be incredibly powerful on certain characters.

With the 4-piece bonus active, characters will gain a permanent effect that triggers when they land Normal Attacks. Upon damaging an enemy with a Normal Attack, there is a 36% chance that it will trigger the Valley Rite buff. This increases the damage of their Normal Attack by 70% of their ATK stat, which can be a significant boost. This effect ends 0.05 seconds after the attack deals damage, and can then proc again after 0.2 seconds.

The interesting part is, whenever an attack fails to proc the Valley Rite buff, the next attack has a 20% higher chance to activate it. This adds a layer of luck to dealing damage, and can make utilizing this set tricky.

Genshin Impact's newest artifact sets have some very powerful bonuses, but fans will need to be aware of their special effects when building them.

