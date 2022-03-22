Genshin Impact Venti rerun release date and ascension materials guide

The Anemo Archon Venti will return in Genshin Impact 2.6, and players will finally get another chance to summon him.

Venti is an incredible 5-star support with huge crowd-control abilities. He can provide tons of Anemo damage and activate the Swirl reaction.

If Venti is built properly, he can become one of the game's strongest support, especially since he can carry a team with utility alone.

Players will want to be prepared for Venti's arrival by gathering his ascension materials early.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Venti ascension guide and more

Genshin Impact 2.6 is set to launch on March 30th. The release of Kamisato Ayato and the return of the Anemo Archon Venti will headline the update.

Venti hasn't been run in quite a while, with his last banner being released a year ago. Now, players will have another chance to summon him, and they will definitely want to prepare his talent materials before he arrives.

Luckily, Venti's materials can all be pre-farmed since he is an older character in Genshin Impact. Farming for his ascension items isn't tough either, so players won't have a hard time getting their new 5-star to level 90.

Venti's ascension materials can all be easily acquired in Mondstadt. The character requires a lot of Anemo-related items, and most of them can be farmed from a single boss.

Here's a list of all of Venti's required items:

Ascension # Boss Gem: Specialty: Enemy drop: Boss drop: Mora 1 1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver 3x Cecilia 3x Slime Condensate N/A 20,000x 2 3x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 10x Cecilia 15x Slime Condensate 2x Hurricane Seed 40,000x 3 6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 20x Cecilia 12x Slime Secretions 4x Hurricane Seed 60,000x 4 3x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk 30x Cecilia 18x Slime Secretions 8x Hurricane Seed 80,000x 5 6x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk 45x Cecilia 12x Slime Concentrate 12x Hurricane Seed 100,000x 6 6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone 60x Cecilia 24x Slime Concentrate 20x Hurricane Seed 120,000x

Gathering all these ascension materials should only take a few trips through Mondstadt as well as some Resin.

How to find Vayuda Turquoise and Hurricane Seeds

Both of these items can be collected from the Anemo Hypostasis found in Mondstadt.

This boss is immune to Anemo damage, which means that players won't be able to use their newly-acquired Venti against it. However, it is pretty weak to every other element.

Defeating this boss is simple and only takes a minute or two for a strong team.

The Anemo Hypostasis only drops a maximum of three Hurricane Seeds per run. This means players may need to spend quite a bit of Resin to get the 46 required for Venti's max ascension.

The good news is that players will also be gathering tons of Vayuda Turquoise on the way, making this ascension much easier.

How to find Cecilias

Cecilias are easy to collect, as they only spawn in a single spot in Mondstadt. However, this also means players won't be able to collect too much in a single day.

If players are preparing to summon Venti on March 30th, they should definitely start gathering Cecilias now. These flowers only grow on Starsnatch Cliff and can easily be picked while walking along the cliff's edge.

Venti will need 168 of these to reach his max level, so Travelers will need to start collecting them ASAP.

How to find Slime materials

Venti requires Slime materials as his last ascension item. Players can collect these items by defeating slimes around Genshin Impact's vast world. These squishy enemies are easy to kill and are plentiful.

Players will be able to find slimes just about everywhere, so getting the required amount of Slime materials won't require much work.

