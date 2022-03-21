Noelle's birthday in Genshin Impact: Gift, mail, and more

Each of Genshin Impact's characters have birthdays that are celebrated in-game with a unique note written to players. Fans look forward to these letters, as they share stories from the characters, and provide some small rewards that make the wait worthwhile.

As of March 21, it is Noelle's birthday, and the dutiful maid has chosen to celebrate with stargazing and pancakes. Players who love Noelle will want to make sure they claim this heartfelt letter when they can, and they can get a sneak peek at its contents here.

Noelle's Genshin Impact birthday gifts revealed

While she may not be one of Genshin Impact's most popular characters, Noelle still has a strong fanbase in the game's community. As an aspiring Knight of Favonius, Noelle works harder than most people in Mondstadt, and her dutiful nature shows in her stellar work as a maid.

Players can spend time getting to know her by taking part in her Hangout Events that delve into her character and allow fans to help her with tons of different requests. As usual, Noelle sent out her birthday mail on March 21, and fans can read it below.

Noelle's letter details how she has been looking at the stars and how the Traveler has been on her mind recently. She compares their brilliance to her own and talks about how her fatigue is nothing compared to theirs. However, she is still excitedly looking forward to the opportunity to show off her hard work to the Traveler.

She ends the letter by hoping that they'll be there to see her at her big celebration. While players aren't able to actually attend, they can enjoy the treats that Noelle has provided in the letter. Here's what she sent:

5x Adventurer's Experience

1x Lighter than Air Pancake

While the Lighter-Than-Air Pancakes aren't the most potent revival food, they are still quite strong. They restore 15% of Max HP to a fallen character and provide them with an additional 550 HP. These aren't too hard to make, so if fans want another one, they can always cook a Tea Break Pancake using Noelle.

Genshin Impact's birthday celebrations are always a fun way to see what a character is thinking, and Noelle's is definitely one of the nicest.

