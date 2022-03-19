Free Xingqiu event in Genshin Impact 2.6: All you need to know

Genshin Impact's latest event gives players the chance to easily get an incredible reward that can save them tons of Primogems. A free copy of Xingqiu will be available from the Irodori Festival event for players to easily grab by completing the event.

Xingqiu has remained one of the game's best characters since release, with an incredible set of skills that allow him to deal tons of damage. He is a staple member of many of the game's best team compositions, and fans will definitely want to get this free copy of him. Here's what they'll need to know.

Genshin Impact 2.6: How to get a free Xingqiu

Childe💧🐳 @Childe_txt // We'll also get a free Xingqiu once we finish the event! // We'll also get a free Xingqiu once we finish the event! https://t.co/bdrKjDrRRe

Xingqiu will be a starring member during Genshin Impact 2.6's newest event, the Irodori Festival. The festival will take players through the story of Inazuma's borders finally opening, with a focus on literature and cultural growth.

As such, many of the game's characters from across Teyvat will make an appearance in Inazuma, including Venti, Albedo, Klee, and of course, Xingqiu.

Xingqiu and Albedo will both be a big part of the update's story it seems, and may play a role in solving whatever the main conflict is.

Luckily for fans of this amazing Hydro 4-star, a free copy of Xingqiu will become available once they meet the Invitation Criteria for the event. This will likely be similar to previous free 4-star events, where once players progress to a certain point in the event, they will be able to invite Xingqiu to their teams.

For those who don't have Xingqiu, this will be an incredibly important event, as he is a huge addition to any team roster.

As one of the game's best supporting characters, missing out on Xingqiu isn't advised. He can enable powerful Pyro carries like Hu Tao, or work in teams like the Raiden National team where his Hydro application allows for huge damage increases.

Gamers will definitely want to get some extra Xingqiu constellations as well, as he has some of the strongest in the game. His C6 is an incredible damage boost, and can allow him to outdamage some of the game's strongest carries.

Getting this free Xingqiu likely won't take too much effort, but fans will have to wait a few days as the event progresses. The specifics of the event are still unknown, but once it goes live, players can check back here to see more info on how to get this free Xingqiu.

Genshin Impact 2.6's latest event has a huge reward up for grabs, and players will definitely want to pick up a free copy of Xingqiu from the Irodori Festival.

