Next Genshin Impact banner in March 2022: All you need to know about Kamisato Ayato

Ayaka's brother, Kamisato Ayato, will finally make his grand playable debut in the first phase of Genshin Impact 2.6. The version update is expected to launch on March 30, 2022, so players won't have to wait long to finally see him in action. Like previously leaked characters, there are several leaks to cover when discussing Kamisato Ayato.

It is worth mentioning that some parts of these Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks can be subject to change. That said, this extensive look will likely be mostly accurate, making it useful for Travelers wondering what he will be like in Genshin Impact.

What's currently known about Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayato will debut on March 30, 2022, when Genshin Impact 2.6 goes live. His sword, Haran Geppaku Futsu, is also expected to make its grand debut in the first weapon banner of the update.

Kamisato Ayato's abilities

Kamisato Ayato's Elemental Skill has the following effects in Genshin Impact:

Leaves behind a watery illusion that will explode when either an enemy is nearby or if its duration runs out.

Shunsuiken allows him to perform his Normal Attacks very quickly (but he cannot do Charged Attacks or Plunging Attacks in this state).

Shunsuikens that hurt foes gives him Namisen, which boosts the Shunsuiken DMG based on his Max HP (up to four stacks, once every 0.1 seconds).

He gains a resistance to interruption.

These effects vanish if he leaves the field.

His Elemental Burst does the following:

Does a Hydro AOE attack in regular intervals.

Boosts allies' Normal Attack DMG inside this AOE.

Lasts for 18 seconds.

Has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

Costs 80 Energy.

These are his Constellations in Genshin Impact:

C1: Boosts Shunsuiken DMG by 40% against foes with half health or less.

Boosts Shunsuiken DMG by 40% against foes with half health or less. C2: Increases the max Namisen stack to five. Having at least three of them boosts his Max HP by 50%.

Increases the max Namisen stack to five. Having at least three of them boosts his Max HP by 50%. C3: Increases his Elemental Skill's Level by three. It makes the maximum upgrade level become 15.

Increases his Elemental Skill's Level by three. It makes the maximum upgrade level become 15. C4: Using his Elemental Skill will boost nearby allies' Normal Attack SPD by 15% for 15 seconds.

Using his Elemental Skill will boost nearby allies' Normal Attack SPD by 15% for 15 seconds. C5: Increases his Elemental Burst's Level by three. It makes the maximum upgrade level become 15.

Increases his Elemental Burst's Level by three. It makes the maximum upgrade level become 15. C6: Ayato's Shunsuiken attacks will create two extra strikes after he casts his Elemental Burst when hitting an enemy (dealing 300% of his ATK as damage). Namisen doesn't affect these attacks.

His three Passives are:

Kamisato Art: Daily Cooking: He has an 18% chance of obtaining an extra Suspicious dish when he cooks something perfectly.

He has an 18% chance of obtaining an extra Suspicious dish when he cooks something perfectly. Kamisato Art: Mine Wo Matoishi Kiyotaki: His Elemental Skill gives him two Namisen stacks and makes his water illusion's explosion give him the maximum number of Namisen stacks.

His Elemental Skill gives him two Namisen stacks and makes his water illusion's explosion give him the maximum number of Namisen stacks. Kamisato Art: Michiyuku Hagetsu: He will regenerate two Energy for himself every second if he's off the field and has less than 40 Energy.

Kamisato Ayato's Ascension Materials & Talent Level-Up Materials

Everything here can be pre-farmed (Image via HoYoVerse)

The following table contains all of the Ascension Materials that players would need to raise his level in Genshin Impact:

Ascension # Material #1 Material #2 Material #3 Material #4 Mora 1 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver 3x Sakura Bloom 3x Old Handguard N/A 20,000 2 3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment 10x Sakura Bloom 15x Old Handguard 2x Dew of Repudiation 40,000 3 6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment 20x Sakura Bloom 12x Kageuchi Handguard 4x Dew of Repudiation 60,000 4 3x Varunada Lazurite Chunk 30x Sakura Bloom 18x Kageuchi Handguard 8x Dew of Repudiation 80,000 5 6x Varunada Lazurite Chunk 45x Sakura Bloom 12x Famed Handguard 12x Dew of Repudiation 100,000 6 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone 60x Sakura Bloom 24x Famed Handguard 20x Dew of Repudiation 120,000

All of these materials are available in the current version of the game, so players don't have to wait for his release to farm them. On a similar note, all of his Talent Level-Up Materials are also farmable right now.

This table contains all of Kamisato Ayato's Talent Level-Up Materials:

Talent Level Material #1 Material #2 Material #3 Material #4 Mora 2 3x Teachings of Elegance 6x Old Handguard N/A N/A 12,500 3 2x Guide to Elegance 3x Kageuchi Handguard N/A N/A 17,500 4 4x Guide to Elegance 4x Kageuchi Handguard N/A N/A 25,000 5 6x Guide to Elegance 6x Kageuchi Handguard N/A N/A 30,000 6 9x Guide to Elegance 9x Kageuchi Handguard N/A N/A 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Elegance 4x Famed Handguard 1x Mudra of the Malefic General N/A 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Elegance 6x Famed Handguard 1x Mudra of the Malefic General N/A 260,000 9 12x Philosophies of Elegance 9x Famed Handguard 2x Mudra of the Malefic General N/A 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Elegance 12x Famed Handguard 2x Mudra of the Malefic General 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

It's worth mentioning that the above table lists all of the materials that a player needs for a single Talent. Travelers will need three times as much to max out all of Kamisato Ayato's Talents in Genshin Impact 2.6.

