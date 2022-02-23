Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal Ayato buff: Skill cooldown reduced and Constellations revamped

New Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal some exciting changes to Ayato's Elemental Skill and Constellations in the form of new buffs.

Characters typically go through several changes in the beta servers. It happened to Yae Miko, and it's happening again with Ayato. In this case, his Elemental Skill has a reduced cooldown, while his fourth Constellation got a two-second buff to its duration.

Not to mention, his first Constellation now deals a bonus of 40% DMG rather than 30% to enemies with 50% HP or less.

His C3 and C5 have also been switched around. He now gets the +3 to his Elemental Skill at C3, with the +3 to his Elemental Burst being delayed to C5. Overall, all of these changes are a buff to Ayato's performance in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Remember, everything is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Buffs to Ayato's Elemental Skill cooldown and a revamp of his Constellations

Waffel @WaffelGI Sorry for misleading, this is actually in EN Sorry for misleading, this is actually in EN https://t.co/hoWgWFIu1P

The first change to discuss are the buffs to Ayato's Elemental Skill. Here are the before and after changes at Level 10 as of the recent Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks:

Shunsuiken 1-Hit DMG: 86% -> 104.6%

86% -> 104.6% Shunsuiken 2-Hit DMG: 91.1% -> 116.5%

91.1% -> 116.5% Shunsuiken 3-Hit DMG: 96.2% -> 128.4%

96.2% -> 128.4% Wave Flash DMG Bonus: 0.87% Max HP/Stack -> 1.11% Max HP/Stack

0.87% Max HP/Stack -> 1.11% Max HP/Stack Cooldown: 20 seconds -> 12 seconds

The Soukai Kankai duration, Water Illusion DMG, and Water Illusion duration aspects of this ability remain unchanged. Interestingly, there is no mention of his allies' Normal Attacks reducing its cooldown.

Essentially, his Elemental Skill got DMG buffs across the board while having a reduced cooldown by eight seconds.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.6 Beta] Ayato Elemental Skill



As of .51 (the most recent update), you can now hold the normal attack button during Ayato's E as another option instead of spamming clicks. [2.6 Beta] Ayato Elemental SkillAs of .51 (the most recent update), you can now hold the normal attack button during Ayato's E as another option instead of spamming clicks.

There is also another minor update to his Elemental Skill in the recent Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks. Travelers can now hold down the Normal Attack button rather than mindlessly clicking the attack button multiple times to keep attacking while his Elemental Skill is active.

It's a small quality-of-life update that players will likely appreciate, especially since he was already unable to use Charged Attacks under this effect.

Waffel @WaffelGI [2.6 Beta] C3 and C5 got swapped & C4 got a little buff (10s -> 12s) [2.6 Beta] C3 and C5 got swapped & C4 got a little buff (10s -> 12s)

His old C3 gave +3 levels to his Elemental Burst, while his old C5 gave +3 levels to his Elemental Skill. Recent Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks swap the order, so his new C3 boosts his Elemental Skill's levels, while his new C5 does the same for his Elemental Burst.

His old C4 was:

"After using Kamisato Art: Suiyuu, all nearby party members (excluding Kamisato Ayato himself) deal 20% increased Normal Attack DMG for 10s."

The new one is nigh identical, except the duration lasts for 12 seconds, rather than just ten. Kamisato Art: Suiyuu is the name of his Elemental Burst. This change is just a flat two-second buff to his C4's duration.

Waffel @WaffelGI And also C1 buff And also C1 buff https://t.co/7It5Y5jUJ2

The recent Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks also indicate that his first Constellation has also received a small buff. Its old effect was:

"Shunsuiken DMG is increased by 30% against opponents with 50% HP or less."

Shunsuiken DMG comes from Ayato's Elemental Skill. His new first Constellation increases its damage by 40%, rather than 30%. The enemies' HP threshold remains the same in the updated version.

Travelers should remember that all of these recent Genshin Impact 2.6 beta changes are subject to change.

