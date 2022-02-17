Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato's gameplay, Ascension materials and abilities explained

Ayato will finally become playable in Genshin Impact version 2.6. The hype surrounding this five-star Hydro character is unreal, and leakers have already revealed his animations, playstyle, and abilities.

Ayato is from Inazuma and naturally requires the local specaility of that region for ascension. His signature weapon, Haran Tsukishiro Futsu, and its ascension materials have also been leaked.

Here's everything to know about Ayato and his ascension in Genshin Impact version 2.6.

Ayato's ascension materials in Genshin Impact revealed

To fully asend Ayato (Lv. 90), players will require the following materials:

168 Sakura Bloom

1 Varunada Lazurite Silver

9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment

9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk

9 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

18 Old Handguard

30 Kageuchi Handguard

36 Famed Handguard

46 Dew of Repudiation (dropped by Hydro Hypostasis)

(dropped by Hydro Hypostasis) 2068495 Mora

To fully upgrade any of Ayato's talents, players will require the following materials:

1 Crown of Insight

21 G uide to Elegance

3 Teachings of Elegance

38 Philosphies of Elegance

6 Old Handguard

22 Kageuchi Handguard

31 Famed Handguard

6 Mudra of the Malefic General (dropped by the Raiden Shogun boss fight)

Genshin Impact Guides @WorldOfTeyvat Kamisato Ayato Ascension Guide, keep in mind, it is subject to change! Kamisato Ayato Ascension Guide, keep in mind, it is subject to change! https://t.co/IRwzMO5Ld0

Ayato's abilities in Genshin Impact explained

Elemental Skill

With his Elemental Skill, Ayato creates a Hydro clone that taunts nearby enemies and explodes after a certain time, or when attacked. As expected, this explosion deals AoE Hydro DMG.

MAK_NPC @MAK_NPC Ayato skills and Gameplay animation.

Source: Waffel. Ayato skills and Gameplay animation. Source: Waffel. https://t.co/kQN6bMW0zF

Also, during this skill, Ayato enters the Sokai Kanka stance that significantly boosts his attack speed with all his Normal Attack DMG being converted to AoE Hydro DMG.

It is worth noting that the damage dealt by Ayato's flash waves (AoE Hydro DMG) scales off his maximum HP. He also cannot perform any Charged or Plunging Attack while using this skill.

When other party members hit opponents with Normal Attacks, the cool down on this skill is reduced.

Elemental Burst

With his burst, Ayato simply releases a garden of purity in which water droplets fall around him, dealing Hydro damage. Also, any character in this garden (except Ayato) gains an attack speed buff.

Basically, this is an off-field DPS ability where Ayato doesn't receive any benefit. Instead, the garden constantly deals Hydro damage and other damage dealers can make the most out of the ATK speed buff.

With one of the passive talents, Ayato's burst DMG also scales off his max HP. Hence, players will have to prioritize HP stats while building him.

Ayato will become playable in Genshin Impact version 2.6 and his signature weapon will also be available in the first half. Players can expect more clarity on his playstyle as the 2.6 beta testing progresses.

Edited by Atul S