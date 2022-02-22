Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato's signature artifact buffed to deal more damage

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed a buff to Kamisato Ayato's unique artifact set that will improve its damage by a ton. Players who are planning to build Ayato will want to make sure to save up resin for the powerful Echoes of an Offering artifact set.

This set will provide its wielder with a luck-based buff that can tremendously increase their Normal Attack damage. Ayato's unique attacks will benefit greatly from this set, making this buff huge for him. Fans can find out more about this new buff here.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Echoes of an Offering set buffed

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.6 Beta]



Echoes of an Offering Update



....36% chance it will trigger which will increase Normal atack DMG by (60% -> 70%).......the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur once every (0.3s -> 0.2s).



(Old -> New) [2.6 Beta]Echoes of an Offering Update....36% chance it will trigger which will increase Normal atack DMG by (60% -> 70%).......the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur once every (0.3s -> 0.2s).(Old -> New)

The new Echoes of an Offering artifact set received a large buff in the latest update to the Genshin Impact 2.6 beta, bringing its damage up significantly. Players will now be able to get an even larger Normal Attack damage boost when triggering its effects, which will be incredible for characters like Kamisato Ayato.

Here's how the set works:

When dealing Normal Attack damage, there is a 36% chance to trigger a buff that increases Normal Attack damage by 70% of a character's Attack stat. If this effect does not trigger, each successful Normal Attack will increase the odds of it triggering by 20%. This can occur once every 0.2 seconds.

The buffs have both increased the overall damage of the buff by 10% while also lowering the cooldown by 0.1 seconds. This means that characters that attack quickly like Ayato will be able to gain a huge boost to their Normal Attack damage on nearly every swing, as long as they are lucky.

Yasu-chan · ヤスちゃん @nasuyasu Since it is called "Echoes of an offering" I am guessing it is the second artifact set pictured here



Cute Since it is called "Echoes of an offering" I am guessing it is the second artifact set pictured hereCute https://t.co/QuuYBgVLNR

The tradeoff to this artifact set is that the damage boost isn't consistent. There is a chance that players won't get many procs of the buff, even when utilizing their full rotation of Normal Attacks. If this occurs, an artifact set that provides more general buffs would be more useful, as it would grant an overall damage boost. Still, the chance for an insane damage boost is something that many players will want to chase after, and the Echoes of an Offering set will provide it.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed this unique new artifact set, and the latest patch has buffed it up significantly.

Edited by R. Elahi