The Bunkoku Enigma Genshin Impact quest guide: How to locate all the stone slates

Genshin Impact's latest event is known as the Three Realms Gateway Offering. The event takes players across Enkanomiya to uncover secrets and solve puzzles.

One of the first quests that players will encounter during the event is called The Bunkoku Enigma. This quest will task players with locating several stone slates for an NPC.

Finding these slates can be tough as they are scattered throughout Enkanomiya. Luckily, this article lists the locations of all stone slates to make it easier for players to find them.

Where to find the stone slates in Genshin Impact's The Bunkoku Enigma

The Bunkoku Enigma can be a lengthy quest in Genshin Impact, especially if players don't have much of the new Corrosion Resistance stat. Managing Corrosion Resistance will be necessary to explore Enkanomiya, as the area has been plagued by toxic fog.

Genshin Impact players will need to explore Enkanomiya's depths to uncover the stone slates if they want to progress in the quest. So here's how to find them:

1) Stone Slates at The Narrows

The first set of stone slates for the Bunkoku Enigma quest (Image via Wow Quests)

The first set of stone slates can be found north of Enkanomiya in The Narrows. Thanks to the quest indicator, fans will easily be able to see the area where the stone slates are located.

There is a waypoint directly on top of the quest zone, so getting there isn't very difficult. Once players teleport there, they will want to head inside the library by lighting each of the nearby Electro shrines. These shrines will unlock after players complete the nearby time trials. Here, players should use a fast character and a bow user.

A stone slate lies in the corner (Image via Wow Quests)

Once inside the library, players will see stone slates lying around the structure or leaning against its walls. Each of them glows with a soft purple color.

Zero (archon quest spoilers) @PeepForth oh i didnt see em even tho i went in here oh i didnt see em even tho i went in here https://t.co/tbOrvhCGw5

One stone slate can be found on the upper floor of the library, lying on the ground, while another can be found leaning against a wall near a combat trial.

The final slate in the library (Image via Wow Quests)

Once players collect all three slates, they can move on to the next area.

2) Stone Slates at Evernight Temple

More stone slates can be found here (Image via Wow Quests)

More stone slates are located at the Evernight Temple, but Genshin Impact players will have to solve a tricky puzzle to gather them.

They can use the following solution to solve the puzzle:

Players need to utilize both Pyro and Cryo characters to take advantage of Frost Mirrors that block off the area with the slates.

Once the Frost Mirrors are completed, players can head into the newly opened area, where there will be plenty of chests to grab. Two stone slates will be found scattered throughout this room.

More stone slates can be found here (Image via Wow Quests)

One stone slate is located to the left of the chest hidden in the water, while the other can be found behind the chest.

3) Stone Slates at The Serpent's Heart

The last set of stone slates for the Bunkoku Enigma quest can be found here (Image via Wow Quests)

The final set of stone slates can be found in The Serpent's Heart located in Date's Labyrinth. Players will need to explore the Serpent's Heart until they reach the quest location, where each of the stone slates can be found.

The underground chamber (Image via Wow Quests)

While heading towards the quest marker, players will discover an underground chamber that holds the last stone slates. These slates will be located on two platforms in the room, and collecting them is simple.

Where the stone slates sit (Image via Wow Quests)

Once both slates have been acquired, players will complete this segment of the Bunkoku Enigma. They can then return to Yabe to continue progressing in the quest.

Genshin Impact's latest event quest can be tough to complete. However, players won't have a hard time finishing it as long as they follow the quest markers and use this guide.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh