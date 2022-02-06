5 best Genshin Impact characters every player should own in 2022

Genshin Impact has released a ton of new characters lately that can perform a wide range of roles. An efficient team requires the collective effort of damage dealers, sub-damage dealers, healers, and shield characters.

Free-to-play (F2P) players naturally do not have a lot of choices when it comes to characters and weapons, thanks to the merciless Gacha system. The situation for low spenders is even worse as they wouldn't want to spend their money on the wrong characters.

On that note, here are some characters that players should own in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five best characters in Genshin Impact that players must unlock

1) Ganyu

Ganyu is arguably the first name on this list. This five-star Cryo Bow character is still the most explosive DPS in Genshin Impact. Even among units like Eula, Arataki Itto, Xiao, and Hu Tao, Ganyu can easily deal the most damage.

Also, the half-human and half-adeptus is F2P friendly. She can make the most out of many F2P bows like Prototype Crescent and Hamayumi. Apart from that, players just need to grind hard for her artifacts and talents.

2) Bennett

Genshin Impact might have made a mistake by making Bennett a four-star character. He can literally keep a team alive with his Elemental Burst while also giving a massive ATK boost to the damage dealers.

Bennett's Elemental Skill also has a low cooldown that helps in quick Pyro applications. Anyone who's looking for a support unit must unlock and build this four-star character as he can single-handedly carry a team to victory.

Having said that, Bennett might not work well with Hu Tao as she unleashes her true potential at lower HPs.

3) Diona

In the hunt for main DPS units, many beginners make the mistake of ignoring support units like Diona. She can provide great shields with her Elemental Skill, and heal the party members with her Elemental Burst. What more can be expected from a four-star Cryo bow character?

Diona is severely underrated, and many F2P players do not even consider building her. She is flexible with her team role and works best in Freeze-based compositions.

While characters like Kokomi and Zhongli have better heals and shields than Diona, as a four-star character she offers the best of both worlds.

4) Kazuha

Ask any Genshin Impact whale about their favorite character, and they'll most likely say Kazuha. Despite being a sub-DPS, he just makes everything easier.

Kazuha can group enemies and buff Elemental damage while also dealing decent damage himself. To be fair, players won't require five-star DPS characters like Ganyu or Hu Tao if they have the five-star Anemo unit.

Kazuha can make any Genshin Impact character better. His versatility, to say the least, is unmatched.

5) Xiangling

Xiangling is a F2P character that everyone gets after they clear the Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss. Surprisingly, some players do not try the Spiral Abyss until they get other characters (usually five-stars).

Xiangling is often considered weak because she's free and players think that she isn't useful for clearing end-game content. This is one of the biggest myths in Genshin Impact, and the community has gradually realized this.

Xiangling's damage at high investment is outrageous. She gets significantly better with her constellations, and its much easier to build her as compared to Hu Tao, Diluc, or even Yoimiya.

Readers must note that none of the characters in Genshin Impact are 'bad' (barring Amber). With the right investment, every unit can fulfill their role perfectly, and players won't regret the decision.

Edited by Danyal Arabi