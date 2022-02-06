Floor 12 of Genshin Impact’s Spiral Abyss has become infamous for its difficulty. Clearing floor 12 is even more challenging if players don't know which characters to use.

Fortunately, players can clear these floors by understanding which characters the pros are using in Genshin Impact to clear the Spiral Abyss.

All the data stems from nearly 16,000 people who have beaten floor 12 in Genshin Impact. Usage rate is based on how likely a player will use a particular character.

5 most used Genshin Impact 2.4 characters in Spiral Abyss Floor 12

#5 Kokomi (75%)

Despite all the hate, Kokomi has proven to be a formidable unit to have for clearing the current Spiral Abyss. She is undoubtedly one of the best on-field healers with the potential to dish out big numbers consistently.

With the arrival of the Ocean-Hued Clam artifact in the 2.3 update, it has become the most used set on Kokomi. Prototype Amber is the most-used weapon, which is an easy-to-obtain F2P weapon and also enhances her healing.

#4 Kazuha (78%)

Players who own a Kazuha know the value of the character. Kazuha excels at crowd control or wiping multiple enemies at once, considering how powerful his swirl reactions can be in the Spiral Abyss.

The most-used artifact for Kazuha is the 4-piece Viridescent Venerer. This set enhances the existing top-tier damage of Kazuha and currently, there is no other artifact set that competes with it in that regard. Iron Sting is his most-used sword - it boosts his Elemental Mastery and is an easy-to-obtain F2P weapon.

#3 Bennett (81%)

Anyone playing Genshin Impact long enough understands the true potential of Bennett. He is legitimately one of the best top-tier support with his elemental burst providing a massive attack boost, along with healing.

91% of the players used Bennett with a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige to maximize the support he can provide to the party in the Spiral Abyss. Players can always find Bennett in one of the Spiral Abyss teams.

#2 Xingqiu (84%)

Xingqiu is the best hydro-support in the game, becoming more powerful with multiple constellations. Usually used with pyro character for vape reactions, Xinqiu has the potential to outclass some of the five-star units in terms of utility. His most used weapon is the Sacrificial Sword by an overwhelmingly high majority.

Currently, the data suggests that the most used artifact set for him is a two-piece set of Noblesse Oblige and Heart of Depth, but players can also try the 4-piece Emblem of the Severed Fate on him.

#1 Ayaka (85%)

Ayaka is currently the most used character on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss, thanks to her current kit. Her ability to easily inflict cryo on enemies and an elemental burst that can deal with massive AOE cryo damage make Ayaka one of the most picked characters in freeze teams.

The most common artifact set used for her is the 4-piece Blizzard Strayer by a large margin. This artifact provides extra cryo damage and also allows players to focus more on crit damage.

With Mistsplitter Reforged being her signature weapon, Ayaka can also take advantage of various other four-star or five-star weapons.

