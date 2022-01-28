5 best Genshin Impact 2.4 teams for Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss is a challenging gauntlet that will force players to bring their best teams to get a chance at free Primogems. It can be difficult for fans to take down the Abyss, as its grueling challenges feature some of the strongest foes in the game.

Players who have been trying to complete all 12 floors of the Abyss each rotation may want to turn to the tactics of some of the best players in the world. By utilizing their team comps, fans will definitely have a much easier time finishing the Abyss.

Best Spiral Abyss teams in Genshin Impact 2.4

Many of Genshin Impact's best teams remain powerful during this update's Abyss rotation, and fans can take advantage of them to easily sweep through the dungeon. Fans will want to pick the right teams to deal with each floor, but overall each of these teams can perform well. Here are the top 5 teams in Genshin Impact 2.4:

5) Hu Tao Double Geo

Hu Tao remains one of the game's strongest Pyro DPS characters, and this team pairs her up with Zhongli and another Geo character to give her tons of protection to work with. The final slot in this team is taken up by Xingqiu, who allows Hu Tao to Vaporize her hits for massive damage. This team can be effective on floors where enemies are weak to Pyro damage.

4) Morgana

While she has been somewhat outpaced by Ayaka recently, Ganyu remains an incredible choice with the Morgana team composition. Mona, Ganyu, Venti, and Diona create this team with amazing CC and tons of ease to use. Ganyu can easily carry players through the Abyss.

3) Childe National team

A mainstay in the Abyss ever since the team was discovered, the Childe National team continues to perform very well. It is overall easy to build, needing Childe, an Anemo unit like Kazuha or Sucrose, Xiangling, and Bennett.

This allows Childe to provide tons of Hydro application for Xiangling to Vaporize, dealing massive amounts of damage. This is a great team for AOE damage, and fans should give it a try.

2) Ayaka and Shenhe

Ayaka and Shenhe have taken the Abyss by storm, being chosen a lot by players as their synergy can allow Ayaka to decimate enemies. Shenhe's damage boost will provide Ayaka with massive buffs to her Cryo damage, which increases her infused Normal Attacks and Elemental Burst damage. The team can be rounded out with characters like Kokomi and Kazuha, or Xingqiu and Venti.

1) Raiden National

As usual, Raiden National team remains on top of the pickrates, as the team is just too good to pass up. Raiden Shogun allows her teammates to generate their powerful Elemental Bursts even faster, while also providing tons of damage and extra reactions. Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Bennett provide the buffs and damage necessary to bring this comp to the top tier.

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss can be a tough challenge, but players can defeat it easily with the right teams.

