Most used Genshin Impact characters in V2.4 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss is the game's toughest feature, challenging players with a timed gauntlet where they face off against the game's most potent enemies. Most players strive to complete the Abyss, as it is one of the only renewable sources of Primogems in the game.

Fans who attempt to complete the Abyss regularly will want to have the best characters suited for the challenge, and that's where they can learn from other players. Thanks to community efforts, players can see a list of the most utilized characters and use them to form their own powerful teams.

Genshin Impact 2.4: Best characters for the Spiral Abyss

Thanks to fans providing their Spiral Abyss data, fans can get a look at the best characters for the Abyss and form their teams based on them. Some of these characters may be surprising, while others are the usual top-tier Abyss choices.

Fans who want to complete the Abyss easily will definitely want to utilize these characters as they will help carry any team through the challenging dungeon.

5) Kokomi

em @msbydenki kokomi I would not survive abyss without you <3 kokomi I would not survive abyss without you <3 https://t.co/G1c4LExPqL

Thanks to the emergence of a new Kokomi team composition focusing on Swirls and Elemental Mastery, Kokomi has risen to become an amazing choice in the Abyss.

Her healing can keep nearly any character at max HP, and she can deal a surprising amount of damage in her own right. Players with Kokomi who haven't been utilizing her will definitely want to give her another shot.

4) Kazuha

Many players overlooked Kazuha when he originally debuted, but he has remained an incredible choice in the Spiral Abyss ever since. He provides everything a team needs in the Abyss, including AOE damage and massive buffs.

He's a great choice in nearly any team, and can round out some of the game's best compositions like the National team.

3) Bennett

🎀 @khunbamverse BENNETT HAVER FINALLY SPIRAL ABYSS YOU WILL PERISH BENNETT HAVER FINALLY SPIRAL ABYSS YOU WILL PERISH https://t.co/zkmuTosyu3

Of course, no Abyss team is complete without the game's best healer. Bennett has remained a top-tier character ever since the game launched, with his immense healing and massive damage buffs cementing him as a go-to unit.

Fans who aren't utilizing their Bennett are seriously missing out on a reliable support.

2) Xingqiu

Brigid Coke @squijid I FINALLY BEAT SPIRAL ABYSS!!!!!!!! FOR THE FIRST TIME!!!!!!! LET'S GO XINGQIU/DILUC COMBOOOOO!!!! I FINALLY BEAT SPIRAL ABYSS!!!!!!!! FOR THE FIRST TIME!!!!!!! LET'S GO XINGQIU/DILUC COMBOOOOO!!!! https://t.co/uilggMNgtO

Of course, Xingqiu remains a must pick in the Abyss, as he can fit into nearly every team composition in Genshin Impact. He provides some of the greatest Hydro application in the game, along with dealing tons of damage and generating lots of energy.

He is an incredible unit who only gets stronger with each constellation. Fans won't want to avoid using him on their teams.

1) Kamisato Ayaka

naga🔸 @nagamager Ayaka team carries my 11-3 spiral abyss.. 20s sobsob Ayaka team carries my 11-3 spiral abyss.. 20s sobsob https://t.co/FH6iKMDFU7

Ayaka rose through the ranks during this update to claim the top spot in the 2.4 Spiral Abyss. Players who have Ayaka will definitely want to utilize her during this rotation, as it seems like she can take it down quite easily.

Fans will definitely complete the Abyss faster with a powerful Ayaka team.

Genshin Impact 2.4's Spiral Abyss looks to be a difficult challenge, but with the right team composition, players can take it down easily.

Edited by R. Elahi