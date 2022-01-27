Genshin Impact 2.5 banner leaks: Raiden, Yae and more release details

Genshin Impact 2.5 is only a short while away, and fans will finally get the chance to summon for Yae Miko. Alongside Yae, leaks have speculated that other powerful Inazuman 5-stars like Raiden Shogun and even Sangonomiya Kokomi will be returning in this update.

This version looks to have a strong focus on Inazuma, with story quests focusing on the Shogun, and fans won't want to miss it when it releases. Players can learn more about this update here, along with the possible banners and release window.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae banner, reruns, and more

Genshin Impact's 2.5 update will feature Yae Miko as its first banner, finally bringing this powerful 5-star character to the game. Yae has played a huge role in Inazuma's story, and she still remains one of the region's most popular characters.

She looks to have a unique kit that can deal tons of Electro damage, and will likely become a powerful choice for a team. Fans of this shrine maiden will want to make sure they have enough Primogems to summon for her when she releases on February 16.

Leaks have also stated that Yae will be running alone on the featured banner, with no rerun banner alongside her according to reliable leaker Lumie. In other words, Event-Wish-2 (a rerun banner) will not be active in the first half of 2.5.

Leaks have also stated that Yae will be running alone on the featured banner, with no rerun banner alongside her. This means players will only be getting three banners at most for this update, which can help cut down on Primogem spending.

Many fans were hoping for the return of Kazuha during this update, but it seems like that may not be happening just yet.

Other reruns

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (146/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos If there are only two rerun banners in 2.5, Raiden and Kokomi seem the most likely based on current evidence!



This would push Kazuha to 2.6 and /possibly/ push Venti to 2.7, but it's still too early to tell--really depends on the patch content they decide on releasing and when.

As there is only room for two rerun banners during this update, it would mean that Raiden and Kokomi will likely take the place of the following banners after Yae. Raiden Shogun remains an amazing choice in the Abyss, and is a great fit for nearly any team.

Kokomi will be receiving a large buff during this Spiral Abyss rotation, as a healing bonus disorder has been found in the game's files pointing to her release. Gamers who missed out on these two during their original runs can get another shot at summoning them during update 2.5.

Genshin Impact 2.5 looks like it will be an update full of powerful Inazuman characters, and players won't want to miss out. Which banner will you summon for? Let us know in the comments section below!

