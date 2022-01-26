Genshin Impact: How to set off fireworks using Launch Tube gadget in Lantern Rite event (2022)

Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite Festival has finally returned, with players getting the chance to participate in one of Liyue's biggest events. Each year, the festival returns, bringing tons of rewards and quests for players to complete.

Fans of Liyue won't want to miss out on this new story, as it brings together the region's cast for celebration and cheer. This Lantern Rite features some unique gadgets for players, like the Launch Tube. This tube can be used to set off fireworks, which can be tons of fun.

How to use the Launch Tube in Genshin Impact

Players will acquire the Launch Tube during the Fleeting Colors in Flight introductory quest and use it from their gadget menu. This tube is a specially crafted device created by the artisan Pengyi.

It was created to launch fireworks, and with it in hand, players can set off colourful explosions. Here's how to use it:

1) Place the Launch Tube

First, players will need to equip the tube (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players need to head to their inventory and select the gadget to begin using the Launch Tube. This will place it before them, allowing interaction with the floating device. Players should be sure to use it in an area with good sightlines to see their creations well.

2) Smelt the fireworks

Smelting fireworks (Image via Genshin Impact)

By interacting with the Launch Tube, fans can start launching fireworks or smelt some of their own. Most players will begin without fireworks, so smelting some original creations will be necessary.

Players can adjust their ideal pyrotechnic's colour, size, and height from the smelting menu. To create the best version of each specific firework, fans should attempt to guide the meter into the range shown by the yellow area.

Increasing the quality (Image via Genshin Impact)

By clicking the Single Smelt button, they can increase the quality of the firework and improve its efficacy. Once each range has been reached, fans should click complete smelting to finish their masterwork.

3) Launch the fireworks

⟡ Daniele @reevedthrnd Trying out the fireworks Launch Tube gadget with Bennett!!



Fireworks!! I like it so much 🥺🥺🥺 Trying out the fireworks Launch Tube gadget with Bennett!!Fireworks!! I like it so much 🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/sWbOWyUF4p

Once the fireworks are ready to use, players can interact with the Launch Tube and begin the show. They can load in each firework individually and manage the firework timing, delay, and more. By smelting the perfect set of fireworks, players can become their very own pyrotechnician.

This unique gadget is definitely a fun new way for players to experience Lantern Rite.

