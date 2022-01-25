Genshin Impact 2.6 leak reveals Kamisato Ayato's release date

Genshin Impact leaks may have revealed Kamisato Ayato's release date weeks in advance. Fans who have long awaited the elder Kamisato to arrive in the game may finally have a release window. It appears that Ayato will be arriving as the first banner of the 2.6 update, which places him only a short while away from now.

Players should make sure to keep track of their Primogems if they want to get their hands on Ayato. As a member of the Kamisato family, he is sure to be a powerful 5-star character. Fans can find out more about his release here.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato's release revealed

Lumie @lumie_lumie told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A littletold me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A little 🐦 told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6

This leak comes from reputable Genshin Impact leaker Lumie, who posted that Ayato will be the first banner of 2.6. This is huge information, as Lumie has often been correct about things far in advance, giving this leak more credence.

Update 2.6 is set to arrive on March 30, so fans won't have to wait much longer for Ayato's release. There has been a lot of information about Ayato swirling around recently, with leaks about his supposed kit being spread throughout social media.

hourly ayato | 20 DAYS @ayatohour ayato is the first banner in 2.6! how many primogems have you saved? ayato is the first banner in 2.6! how many primogems have you saved? https://t.co/2Ds3O4RY4R

Players who have been long awaiting Ayato's release will finally be able to spend their precious Primogems on this powerful character. While not much is known about his playstyle, it can be assumed from prior leaks that he will at least utilize a sword of some kind.

His abilities have some ties to swordplay, due to their labels as Kendo-styled attacks. Ayato will likely be quite a powerful character, as Ayaka's elder sibling.

Yae Miko | Genshin Leaks @YaeMikoNews



I am reporting this information in advance for those inquiring about it. As always, his placement within the patch could change (as we are several weeks away)



2.6 reruns are not finalized yet #Ayato is the FIRST featured banner of patch 2.6 (first banner cycle of 2.6)I am reporting this information in advance for those inquiring about it. As always, his placement within the patch could change (as we are several weeks away)2.6 reruns are not finalized yet #Ayato is the FIRST featured banner of patch 2.6 (first banner cycle of 2.6)I am reporting this information in advance for those inquiring about it. As always, his placement within the patch could change (as we are several weeks away)2.6 reruns are not finalized yet https://t.co/xSyjq9lHRG

While Ayato's official design is still currently unknown, many players have speculated about his appearance ever since his original reveal during the Inazuman story.

Fans have long awaited his release since then, and he has become one of the most popular characters in the fandom, even without any images. Many players will be overjoyed to finally be able to summon Ayato when he releases in update 2.6.

Genshin Impact 2.6 is only a few weeks away, and Kamisato Ayato should arrive with it, according to this leak. Fans should bear in mind that leaked information is always subject to change.

