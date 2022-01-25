Genshin Impact: Kuki Shinobu appearance, Varka, and Sumeru leaks revaled

Genshin Impact leaks usually reveal a ton about the game's upcoming additions and changes, including new characters, areas, and more. This new leak features a massive amount of leaked information with some crazy announcements. While it hasn't been officially confirmed yet, if it is accurate, then players will definitely want to take a closer look.

The latest leak reveals new character info, appearances, and rumors about new areas coming to Mondstadt. This massive post has a lot to go over, and fans can find some interesting points here.

Genshin Impact leaks: New characters, Mondstadt expansion and more

This massive leak originally came a few months ago, but was mostly overlooked by the Genshin Impact leak community. However, now that more information has come out, it seems like some of the posts were highly accurate several updates in advance.

The reveal has caused the community to give this leak list a second look, and fans will defninitely be surprised by some of the posts. There are fifteen points to go over, with many of them detailing locations and future expansions to Mondstadt. Some of the most interesting parts detail future characters:

For instance, Kuki Shinobu apparently has an appearance similar to Yae Miko, appearing similarly to a kitsune who usually brings along a mask. This fits with information found in the game about Shinobu's appearance, which lends some credence to this leak.

However, the more surprising information is that Shikanoin Heizou or Kuki Shinobu may utilize the Dendro element. Many players weren't expecting Dendro to become playable in Genshin Impact for quite a while, so this will be a welcome surprise.

🦊 @mikoguuji and varka has a similar body appearance with itto... i think i know where this is going lol noodle arms again and varka has a similar body appearance with itto... i think i know where this is going lol noodle arms again

According to this list, Varka also has a buff male body appearance, similar to Itto. Some fans may be disappointed by this, as many expected him to use the large body type that is shared between some of Mondstadt's explorers and blacksmiths, but it seems that is not the case.

Still, information about his release isn't well known so getting more data is always helpful. It appears that Mondstadt will primarily feature in this upcoming addition to Genshin Impact.

Sumeru leaks:

This list also features a ton of Genshin Impact leaks specifically about the next region in the Traveler's journey: Sumeru. Sumeru is said to be directly past the Chasm in Liyue, with it releasing during the summer of 2022. It is stated to be similar to Inazuma, though what that means is uncertain.

Apparently, players will be guided through the area by Yao Yao, one of the earliest shown characters who has yet to be released. Yao Yao wields a Dendro vision, and it would make sense for her to be the free Dendro unit given to players.

Fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for more leaks surrounding Dendro and Sumeru in the future.

This massive list of leaks definitely looks to be one of the most interesting so far, though players should be sure to take it with a hefty pinch of salt.

