Genshin Impact 2.5 banners leaked and speculated so far

Genshin Impact 2.5's banners look to bring some powerful Inazuman characters to the game, with fans getting the chance to finally summon for Yae Miko. Alongside Yae, there may also be some surprising returning 5-stars, though this speculation is still uncertain.

Players have seen some very early leaks that have been accurate before, so there is a possibility that these banners are real. Fans who have been waiting for some of Inazuma's strongest characters to return will definitely want to see these speculated banners.

Here's what's known so far about update 2.5.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Upcoming banner speculation and more

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Banner 1 - Yae 5



All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now. [2.5 Beta]Banner 1 - Yae 5All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now. [2.5 Beta]Banner 1 - Yae 5⭐All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now.

As of now, the only certainty is that Yae Miko will be releasing during update 2.5. Most leakers are pointing to her being released as the first banner of this update, which would make sense given that her reveal was so long ago.

Many players have been waiting to add her to their parties, and her unique playstyle is definitely intriguing. Fans who want to utilize her powerful Electro skills will want to make sure they keep saving up their Primogems until her release.

pixie @pspspspixie kazuha my love i will claim you on ur rerun kazuha my love i will claim you on ur rerun 🙏🙏 https://t.co/ivDMzvKb74

The other banners coming during this update are still mostly unknown, as it is hard to determine without more leaks. Still, a lot of speculation is pointing to the return of popular Inazuman characters like Kazuha and Kokomi.

There is evidence pointing to Kokomi's return as the Spiral Abyss will feature a healing-focused buff, while Kazuha has yet to have a rerun since his original debut in update 1.6.

There is also speculation that Raiden Shogun will get a rerun, coinciding with her release as a weekly boss during this update.

Fans who missed out on Raiden the first time will definitely want to try getting her when she releases, as she is an incredible unit. She excels in the Spiral Abyss, and allows a ton of team compositions to work well together.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact 2.5 could be an incredible update for fans of Inazuma, with tons of great characters making their return to the game. Fans should keep an eye out for more leaks as the update draws closer.

Edited by R. Elahi