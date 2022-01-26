Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato's elemental skill, burst and appearance details surface

Genshin Impact leaks have been focused on revealing new information about the upcoming 5-star character Kamisato Ayato. The character has garnered a large fanbase in the community, even though not much is currently known about him.

He is rumored to arrive in update 2.6, so fans may not have to wait much longer for an official reveal. Ayato is the elder brother of the Kamisato household, and is expected to be a powerful character in-game.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato details, skills, and more

These new Ayato leaks cover a ton of details about his appearance, kit, and more. These leaks should be taken with a grain of salt though, as the leaker isn't too well known in the community.

Still, they have been very detailed in this post, so players won't have to wait long to see if it is accurate or not. Here's what this leaker has posted so far about Ayato's appearance:

Tall, with white hair and a white suit.

Handsome, like an idol but more masculine and muscular.

This does fit with what many players have wanted for Ayato's appearance, and given the way that Mihoyo reveals characters in advance, it's likely that Genshin Impact fans will be able to verify this for themselves soon.

Ayato's team position

According to this Genshin Impact leak, Ayato is a 5-star Hydro sword main DPS, who inflicts fantastic damage but can be difficult to play. Unlike other Hydro carries, Ayato will deal most of the damage himself by remaining on the field and proccing effects like Vaporize.

Thoma and Xiangling look to be his best supports, according to this leaker. In this version of Ayato, it appears that he will build up stacks of his "Posture" by dealing damage with his Normal Attacks. He can subsequently release them with a powerful charged attack called an Ichimonji Slash.

Ayato Kamisato @Ayato_Mains



Based on previous sussy leak, we don’t know if it’s from the same person who did Yae’s and got it right. But it’s apparently just a visual presentation of what we got other day. #GenshinImpact //SUSSY LEAKBased on previous sussy leak, we don’t know if it’s from the same person who did Yae’s and got it right. But it’s apparently just a visual presentation of what we got other day. #Ayato //SUSSY LEAKBased on previous sussy leak, we don’t know if it’s from the same person who did Yae’s and got it right. But it’s apparently just a visual presentation of what we got other day. #Ayato #GenshinImpact https://t.co/dN4alTm8pe

These slashes deal massive damage and will be converted to Hydro damage as well. This may fit with a previous Ayato leak, though there is still some uncertainty.

Ayato's Elemental Skill and Burst

ja D. en @jadennsean i can't believe how much hype Kamisato Ayato has. beta testers are waiting for testing and i cant wait for the leaks. #genshin i can't believe how much hype Kamisato Ayato has. beta testers are waiting for testing and i cant wait for the leaks. #genshin https://t.co/sRT2lDTTmN

Ayato's Elemental Skill in this leak is called Shuumatsu Art: Cicada Shell. This ability will allow Ayato to dash sideways while leaving behind a taunting "shell" that will attract enemies.

This will grant him two posture when cast. It's likely that this will mostly be used to gather enemies together to allow Ayato to deal a devastating Ichimonji Slash. Ayato's Elemental Burst in this leak is called Kamisato Art: Cross Spear.

Upon casting, Ayato will thrust forward, blasting enemies with a massive wave of water that deals Hydro damage and reduces Hydro resistance.

Ayato's Talents

Daily Ayato - 19 days! @AyatoDailyyyyy // Genshin leaks



VERY SUS AYATO LEAK DRAWING?! CAN ANYONE MAKE OUT THE MEANING // Genshin leaksVERY SUS AYATO LEAK DRAWING?! CAN ANYONE MAKE OUT THE MEANING https://t.co/1qtrGA3DNu

According to this leak, Ayato will have some potent talents. His ascension talents in particular seem to be incredibly useful:

Utility Passive: Reformer's Eye: When Ayato crafts weapon materials, he has a 10% chance to receive a bonus product from a different region.

A1 Passive: Doorman's Legacy: Having 1/2/3 Posture gives Ayato DMG Reduction/Interruption Resistance/Crit DMG respectively. Each buff will linger after the poster is consumed for a short time.

A4 Passive: Evening Encore: When Ayato's Elemental Skill is destroyed or expired, all party members will have their Elemental Skill cooldowns reduced.

This new Genshin Impact leak makes Kamisato Ayato look like an incredible character, and fans will definitely not want to miss out on him if they are accurate.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul