Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Inazuma festival, Kazuha rerun, and Chasm release details

The Genshin Impact 2.6 update is still many weeks away, but Ayato has certainly increased the hype for it. From the looks of it, miHoYo realizes that the community has sky-scraping expectations from patch 2.6, and is trying to load it with a ton of content.

Leaks regarding the 2.6 update have already surfaced, but prominent leakers like Ubatcha have clarified that they are questionable. Hence, readers must take them with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks suggest an Inazuma festival

Genshin Impact releases many events that are exclusive to specific regions. For instance, the Windblume festival takes travelers back to Mondstadt whereas Lantern Rite is celebrated in Liyue.

In contrast, Inazuma is lacking its own festival at the moment. Despite being such a prominent region for the past few months, it hasn't hosted any major events except the Summer festival.

Even the Summer festival revolved around Ayaka and Yoimiya's story quests. Hence, players are now expecting to take part in a grand festival for Inazuma.

Luckily, Ubatcha talked about an Inazuma festival which might be added to Genshin Impact in the 2.6 update. Having said that, the leak is questionable and might be untrue.

There's an Inazuma festival in 2.6.



Genshin Impact 2.6 update might bring back Kazuha and introduce The Chasm

While Kazuha's rerun is one of the most highly-anticipated rerun banners ever, The Chasm is an equally popular region. Players will be delighted to know that the character and the region might arrive together in patch 2.6.

As per Ubatcha, Kazuha's re-run banner will be part of patch 2.5 or 2.6. Now that it's almost confirmed that the next update will have rerun banners for Kokomi and Raiden Shogun, Kazuha might be postponed to patch 2.6.

This should be in 2.6 since it wasn't in 2.5. I haven't been given extra information since then but I also haven't been given any conflicting information. UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



If the claims are true, then patch 2.6 might have four banners featuring Ayato, Yoimiya, Ayaka, and Kazuha.

Lastly, The Chasm might arrive after months of anticipation in patch 2.6. The region was teased in the storyline a long time back, and travelers have been eager to explore it ever since.

Chasm will be released in 2.6. It may be a staggered release between 2 patches.



It is worth noting that Dendro characters won't be released with The Chasm. The new element will be available with the release of Sumeru, the land of the Dendro Archon Kusanali.

All in all, it is safe to assume that patch 2.6 will be ground-breaking for miHoYo's action RPG in terms of content. It is expected to introduce new characters, regions, quests, and a lot more.

