Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Chasm release, Sumeru, Dendro element roadmap and more details

If recent leaks were to be believed, travelers already have an idea of what Genshin Impact 2.6 will include.
This includes unconfirmed details on:
- Chasm release date
- Dendro will arrive with Sumeru
- Heizou may not be coming in this update
- Potential reruns
It's too early to tell if these Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks are accurate or not. It's still worth sharing them for the sake of aggregating news together, especially if one of them ends up being legitimate.
These leaks do not include photos or other evidence of it being genuine. Instead, it focuses on the leakers referring to their inside sources.
Note: The details mentioned in the article are yet to be confirmed by the officials. Players should take everything they read with some skepticism.
Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Chasm, Sumeru, Dendro and other information
Many travelers are eagerly awaiting to see the next major region. This Genshin Impact 2.6 leak suggests that 'The Chasm' could show up in this version, but it will be split across two patches.
However, some old leaks that referenced The Chasm in past updates (like the location appearing in 2.4) were proven wrong, so travelers should be patient until more information arrives.
It's one of the most anticipated future locations, so the possibility of it appearing in either Genshin Impact 2.6 or 2.7 is hype-worthy for some fans. The leak also notes that a playable Dendro unit won't arrive with The Chasm; it will instead appear when Sumeru comes out.
Sumeru is not scheduled for the 2.6 update, meaning Dendro won't show up until then.
Update on Heizou
The leaks for Ayato appearing in Genshin Impact 2.6 still seem accurate. However, recent leaks suggest that Heizou won't appear in that version. On the bright side, he will have a Hangout Quest to correspond with his eventual release in the future.
These are all [Questionable] leaks, meaning they can be subject to change. Current leaks maintain that Heizou will be a 4-star unit, although his element is unconfirmed. Likewise, there is no leaked model for him.
Potential reruns in Genshin Impact 2.6
Several recent leaks talk about future reruns and who will be in them. One of them comes from BLANK, and it states that Yoimiya and Ayaka will have a rerun in version 2.6.
The banner order hasn't been confirmed for this leak, although parts of it line up with other leaks. For example, UBatcha recently posted a [Questionable] leak stating that Yoimiya will have a role in the 2.6 update, which will involve her rerun.
Interestingly enough, there are also leaks related to Venti and Kazuha having a rerun of the same update.
A leaker claimed Kazuha and Venti would have reruns in Genshin Impact 2.6. The Kazuha part aligns with a few old leaks, while the Venti part is newer. Either way, that would point to five potential characters in this update if this leak and the previous leak were accurate:
- Ayato
- Ayaka
- Yoimiya
- Kazuha
- Venti
Naturally, one leak (or both) can be incorrect. Based on past precedence, four 5-star character banners were the maximum for a version update (which happened in 2.4). Here, there would have to be three banners running simultaneously along with one another.