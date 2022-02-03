Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Chasm release, Sumeru, Dendro element roadmap and more details

If recent leaks were to be believed, travelers already have an idea of what Genshin Impact 2.6 will include.

This includes unconfirmed details on:

Chasm release date

Dendro will arrive with Sumeru

Heizou may not be coming in this update

Potential reruns

It's too early to tell if these Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks are accurate or not. It's still worth sharing them for the sake of aggregating news together, especially if one of them ends up being legitimate.

These leaks do not include photos or other evidence of it being genuine. Instead, it focuses on the leakers referring to their inside sources.

Note: The details mentioned in the article are yet to be confirmed by the officials. Players should take everything they read with some skepticism.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Chasm, Sumeru, Dendro and other information

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Chasm will be released in 2.6. It may be a staggered release between 2 patches.



DD previously mentioned Chasm being in 2.7 and this goes against that info so keep that in mind until the beta starts. [Questionable]Chasm will be released in 2.6. It may be a staggered release between 2 patches.DD previously mentioned Chasm being in 2.7 and this goes against that info so keep that in mind until the beta starts. oh and if it isn't obvs with this - no Dendro with Chasm. That's for Sumeru twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… oh and if it isn't obvs with this - no Dendro with Chasm. That's for Sumeru twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

Many travelers are eagerly awaiting to see the next major region. This Genshin Impact 2.6 leak suggests that 'The Chasm' could show up in this version, but it will be split across two patches.

However, some old leaks that referenced The Chasm in past updates (like the location appearing in 2.4) were proven wrong, so travelers should be patient until more information arrives.

It's one of the most anticipated future locations, so the possibility of it appearing in either Genshin Impact 2.6 or 2.7 is hype-worthy for some fans. The leak also notes that a playable Dendro unit won't arrive with The Chasm; it will instead appear when Sumeru comes out.

Sumeru is not scheduled for the 2.6 update, meaning Dendro won't show up until then.

Update on Heizou

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Heizou being in 2.6 may have been incorrect. He is still a 4 star however and when he does come, he will be released alongside his own Hangout Quest. UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



2.6 will introduce 2 new characters



Ayato - 5 Star

Heizou - 4 Star [Questionable]2.6 will introduce 2 new charactersAyato - 5 StarHeizou - 4 Star [Update - Questionable]Heizou being in 2.6 may have been incorrect. He is still a 4 star however and when he does come, he will be released alongside his own Hangout Quest. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… [Update - Questionable]Heizou being in 2.6 may have been incorrect. He is still a 4 star however and when he does come, he will be released alongside his own Hangout Quest. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

The leaks for Ayato appearing in Genshin Impact 2.6 still seem accurate. However, recent leaks suggest that Heizou won't appear in that version. On the bright side, he will have a Hangout Quest to correspond with his eventual release in the future.

These are all [Questionable] leaks, meaning they can be subject to change. Current leaks maintain that Heizou will be a 4-star unit, although his element is unconfirmed. Likewise, there is no leaked model for him.

Potential reruns in Genshin Impact 2.6

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (164/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims. BLANK  @genshinBLANK

春节到，财神到，祝你虎年福星当头照！



I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year!

Spring time is here, God of wealth is here, wish that everyone in the year of the tiger will get the lucky star to shine along your pathway!



A.A.Y. 贰.陆 (梦见) 祝大家农历新年快乐！春节到，财神到，祝你虎年福星当头照！I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year!Spring time is here, God of wealth is here, wish that everyone in the year of the tiger will get the lucky star to shine along your pathway!A.A.Y. 贰.陆 (梦见) 祝大家农历新年快乐！春节到，财神到，祝你虎年福星当头照！I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year! Spring time is here, God of wealth is here, wish that everyone in the year of the tiger will get the lucky star to shine along your pathway!A.A.Y. 贰.陆 (梦见) 👀 https://t.co/f3E6nQ8Tsg [Unverified] BLANK has claimed that Ayaka and Yoimiya will be the reruns alongside Ayato's release in 2.6, order unknown. (This claim has been clarified privately.)BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims. twitter.com/genshinBLANK/s… [Unverified] BLANK has claimed that Ayaka and Yoimiya will be the reruns alongside Ayato's release in 2.6, order unknown. (This claim has been clarified privately.)BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims. twitter.com/genshinBLANK/s…

Several recent leaks talk about future reruns and who will be in them. One of them comes from BLANK, and it states that Yoimiya and Ayaka will have a rerun in version 2.6.

The banner order hasn't been confirmed for this leak, although parts of it line up with other leaks. For example, UBatcha recently posted a [Questionable] leak stating that Yoimiya will have a role in the 2.6 update, which will involve her rerun.

Interestingly enough, there are also leaks related to Venti and Kazuha having a rerun of the same update.

A leak from u/No-Lifeguard4399 (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

A leaker claimed Kazuha and Venti would have reruns in Genshin Impact 2.6. The Kazuha part aligns with a few old leaks, while the Venti part is newer. Either way, that would point to five potential characters in this update if this leak and the previous leak were accurate:

Ayato Ayaka Yoimiya Kazuha Venti

Also Read Article Continues below

Naturally, one leak (or both) can be incorrect. Based on past precedence, four 5-star character banners were the maximum for a version update (which happened in 2.4). Here, there would have to be three banners running simultaneously along with one another.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha