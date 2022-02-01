Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayaka, Ayato, and Yoimiya rerun hinted by credible leaker

Genshin Impact 2.6 isn't too far off, and players may be able to look forward to the return of two powerful Inazuman 5-stars alongside the reveal of Kamisato Ayato.

A new leak has suggested that Yoimiya and Ayaka will appear as reruns during this banner. This would give fans the chance to summon for both Kamisato members in a single update, along with the Pyro archer Yoimiya.

Players who have been waiting to summon for either of these characters will definitely want to take a look at these new leaks.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: New Ayaka and Yoimiya reruns leaked

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (156/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims. BLANK  @genshinBLANK

春节到，财神到，祝你虎年福星当头照！



I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year!

Spring time is here, God of wealth is here, wish that everyone in the year of the tiger will get the lucky star to shine along your pathway!



A.A.Y. 贰.陆 (梦见) 祝大家农历新年快乐！春节到，财神到，祝你虎年福星当头照！I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year!Spring time is here, God of wealth is here, wish that everyone in the year of the tiger will get the lucky star to shine along your pathway!A.A.Y. 贰.陆 (梦见) 祝大家农历新年快乐！春节到，财神到，祝你虎年福星当头照！I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year! Spring time is here, God of wealth is here, wish that everyone in the year of the tiger will get the lucky star to shine along your pathway!A.A.Y. 贰.陆 (梦见) 👀 https://t.co/f3E6nQ8Tsg [Unverified] BLANK has claimed that Ayaka and Yoimiya will be the reruns alongside Ayato's release in 2.6, order unknown. (This claim has been clarified privately.)BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims. twitter.com/genshinBLANK/s… [Unverified] BLANK has claimed that Ayaka and Yoimiya will be the reruns alongside Ayato's release in 2.6, order unknown. (This claim has been clarified privately.)BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims. twitter.com/genshinBLANK/s…

This leak comes from BLANK, a leaker who has been reputable in the past. Fans should still take it with a grain of salt, as update 2.6 is still pretty far away and anything can change, but the chance still remains.

Ayaka and Yoimiya haven't been featured in Genshin Impact for a few updates, and many fans want to get another chance to summon them. This leak would make sense with Ayato arriving as the focus banner of the update, as Ayato and Ayaka share the Kamisato name.

Yoimiya, on the other hand, is a surprise appearance, and fans will have to keep an eye out for more information.

Lumie @lumie_lumie told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A littletold me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A little 🐦 told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6

Ayato has been leaked to feature as the first banner of this update, so the banner placement of these two is still unknown. It's possible that Ayaka may run alongside Ayato, which could make for an interesting and difficult choice for players to make.

Fans will need to keep a close eye on their Primogems until more information about update 2.6 arrives, as much of these leaks are still subject to change.

When is the 2.6 update releasing

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact @GenshinImpactSK

#Ayato

sportskeeda.com/esports/genshi… New leaks for Genshin Impact version 2.6 have surfaced, and Kamisato Ayato's appearance is no longer a mystery. New leaks for Genshin Impact version 2.6 have surfaced, and Kamisato Ayato's appearance is no longer a mystery.#Ayato sportskeeda.com/esports/genshi…

Thanks to the recent leaks from the 2.6 update featuring Ayato's appearance, players are more excited than ever. The update should be arriving on March 30, giving fans plenty of time to save up for these characters and for more leaks to surface about its banners.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact 2.6 will definitely be an interesting update, with one of the game's most anticipated characters finally making an appearance. Fans can bookmark our dedicated section to stay updated with all the latest Genshin news.

Edited by R. Elahi