Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayaka, Ayato, and Yoimiya rerun hinted by credible leaker

Genshin Impact 2.6 isn't too far off, and players may be able to look forward to the return of two powerful Inazuman 5-stars alongside the reveal of Kamisato Ayato.
A new leak has suggested that Yoimiya and Ayaka will appear as reruns during this banner. This would give fans the chance to summon for both Kamisato members in a single update, along with the Pyro archer Yoimiya.
Players who have been waiting to summon for either of these characters will definitely want to take a look at these new leaks.
Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: New Ayaka and Yoimiya reruns leaked
This leak comes from BLANK, a leaker who has been reputable in the past. Fans should still take it with a grain of salt, as update 2.6 is still pretty far away and anything can change, but the chance still remains.
Ayaka and Yoimiya haven't been featured in Genshin Impact for a few updates, and many fans want to get another chance to summon them. This leak would make sense with Ayato arriving as the focus banner of the update, as Ayato and Ayaka share the Kamisato name.
Yoimiya, on the other hand, is a surprise appearance, and fans will have to keep an eye out for more information.
Ayato has been leaked to feature as the first banner of this update, so the banner placement of these two is still unknown. It's possible that Ayaka may run alongside Ayato, which could make for an interesting and difficult choice for players to make.
Fans will need to keep a close eye on their Primogems until more information about update 2.6 arrives, as much of these leaks are still subject to change.
When is the 2.6 update releasing
Thanks to the recent leaks from the 2.6 update featuring Ayato's appearance, players are more excited than ever. The update should be arriving on March 30, giving fans plenty of time to save up for these characters and for more leaks to surface about its banners.
Genshin Impact 2.6 will definitely be an interesting update, with one of the game's most anticipated characters finally making an appearance. Fans can bookmark our dedicated section to stay updated with all the latest Genshin news.