Top 5 items to farm for Kazuha rerun in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact tends to rerun its most popular characters every so often, and Kazuha is long overdue for another banner. Kazuha has soared to the top of the game's tier list, featuring as a member of nearly every high-level Spiral Abyss team.

He is an incredibly versatile character, bringing damage, buffs, and AOE support in a single package. He is also one of the game's most popular characters, featuring heavily in the fanbase. If players are saving up for a Kazuha rerun, they may want to start getting prepared by farming these important items now.

Genshin Impact: 5 items for farm for Kazuha

Kazuha is a rather simple character to build, as he released before Inazuma was introduced into the game. Fans will still need to traverse the land of Electro to gather his ascension materials, but it won't be nearly as difficult as characters like Arataki Itto or Kamisato Ayaka.

Kazuha will require flora from Inazuma, along with boss materials from the powerful Maguu Kenki. Here's some of the most important stuff.

5) Treasure Hoarder Insignias

; @ayatoof hope this helps u a bit for the future kazuha havers!! i made a treasure hoarder farming routehope this helps u a bit for the future kazuha havers!! i made a treasure hoarder farming route 🔥 hope this helps u a bit https://t.co/aIOzb7sTss

Treasure Hoarders can be found throughout Genshin Impact's world, but many can be found clustered throughout Liyue. These thieves carry insignias that are used for Kazuha's ascension, and he will need plenty to get to level 90.

Kazuha will need:

18x Treasure Hoarder Insignia

30x Silver Raven Insignia

36x Golden Raven Insignia

Luckily, Treasure Hoarders are pretty weak and simple to defeat, so taking them out won't be much of a challenge.

4) Vayuda Turquoise

Nebiros - (Genshin Leaks + Lore) @LuxArchon Vayuda Turquoise is referred to as 自在 (Zìzai), which is a term referring to freedom or being unrestrained. This choice should hardly need any explaining, given that Barbatos is the God of Freedom. Vayuda Turquoise is referred to as 自在 (Zìzai), which is a term referring to freedom or being unrestrained. This choice should hardly need any explaining, given that Barbatos is the God of Freedom. https://t.co/pDjuyUcGdo

Players will need plenty of these green gemstones if they want to max out their Kazuha. These can be acquired from defeating a variety of Anemo-infused bosses, like the Anemo Hypostasis, or the Maguu Kenki.

Fans will need this many to get their Kazuha to 90:

1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

9x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

3) Teachings of Diligence

Kazuha will require Teachings of Diligence for his Talents, and these books can be acquired in Liyue's Taishan Mansion Domain. This Domain can be tough, but fans will need to spend plenty of Resin if they want to max out Kazuha's abilities.

2) Marionette Core

N @Guardian_Yaksha i hate the maguu kenki i hate the maguu kenki https://t.co/AiC2tLbpT8

Kazuha will need 46 Marionette Cores to fully ascend, and these items are dropped by the powerful Maguu Kenki. This foe can be found in Inazuma, and will provide a challenging fight for an unprepared team. Fans will definitely want to bring their strongest characters when they take on this massive samurai.

1) Sea Ganoderma

Kazuha will need 168 Sea Ganoderma to fully ascend, and there are tons scattered throughout Inazuma. These strange glowing blue plants are only found underwater, and players will have to travel along the coast picking them for Kazuha's max level.

Genshin Impact has tons of resources to collect, but for fans who want to focus on Kazuha, they will need to gather these items.

