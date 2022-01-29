The Subterranean Trials Genshin Impact quest guide with steps

Genshin Impact 2.4 has introduced a ton of quests, with Enkanomiya bringing a massive area for fans to explore. Players who want to complete their journey through this area will need to finish many big quests, including The Subterranean Trials.

This quest will take users all over the region, completing puzzles, battles, and more. Here's a guide to one of Enkanomiya's longest quests, The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent.

Genshin Impact: Breaking down The Subterranean Trials quest

As gamers can see from the above video, this Genshin Impact quest is quite lengthy. Luckily, many tasks have been broken down into individual guides that fans can cross-reference to figure out how to complete this quest fully. Here's how to get started:

Go to the ruins up ahead

The ruins are off in the distance (Image via Genshin Impact)

This quest will begin once players have entered Enkanomiya properly and will instruct them to move towards a library off in the distance. Heading to this ruin isn't tricky, but once users reach it, they will be met with a locked door and some enemies.

Once the enemies are taken down, you'll need to interact with the mechanisms nearby to open the door.

The key to opening the door (Image via Genshin Impact)

Damaging the mechanism is the key to unlocking the great door, and once it's open, you can enter the library and seek out the person on the second floor. Here, you will meet Enjou, who will brief you on your next task and send you to locate the Golden Bridle.

Locating the Golden Bridle

Finding the Golden Bridle can be challenging, but there is an easy guide to completing this quest here. This quest is known as Hyperion's Dirge and shouldn't take fans too long to finish.

Getting the Golden Bridle is key to finishing The Subterranean Trials, so gamers should head there as soon as possible.

Return to Enjou in the library

Enjou has the next steps (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the Bridle is obtained, you can return to Enjou for the next steps in the task. From here, he will instruct you to explore forward, and you may need to take down some enemies in your path. Once you've explored far enough, you will encounter the broken bridge to the Dainichi Mikoshi. Speak to Enjou, and he will grant you passage to this massive new area.

Speak to Aru

Aru is a shade (Image via Genshin Impact)

From here, you'll need to speak to Aru at the Dainichi Mikoshi, and he will explain your next task, which is split into three different quests. Completing each one can take a while, but Aru promises some great rewards if players can find each of the Fragments lost in Enkanomiya.

Find the Fragments

Finding these scattered fragments can be difficult, as gamers will need to complete quite a few puzzles to find each one. A guide to gathering all of the fragments can be found here, allowing for a much simpler journey.

They should be ready to solve some tricky mysteries while hunting down these fragments.

Return and speak to Aru

Aru needs some more work done (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon returning to Aru, he will task fans with taking down a swarm of Bathysmal Vishaps, who have grown exceptionally large. These enemies will provide a challenge, but taking them down with the right team isn't tough. You'll need to head down to the base of Dainichi Mikoshi to take down these opponents.

Defeat the Pyro Abyss Lector

Enjou has a surprise (Image via Genshin Impact)

In a twist, it turns out that Enjou has been a foe this entire time, as he will turn on the player once the Bathysmal Vishaps have been defeated. Beating him into submission isn't too difficult, though, as he won't be too tough for a team with Hydro characters.

Fans should be sure to have something to get through his tough Pyro shield, as without it, he can deal some serious damage.

Obtain the Bloodbranch Coral and return to Tsuyuko

The Bloodbranch Coral (Image via Genshin Impact)

Finally, after the battle, interact with the fallen Bathysmal Vishap to gain the Bloodbranch Coral. Once this is done, you'll need to return to Watatsumi Island to speak to Tsuyuko. She will take the Coral and thank the players for their help.

Completing this quest will grant 40 Primogems and open up even more exploration opportunities in Enkanomiya.

Also Read Article Continues below

This massive region hides tons of secrets, and finishing this Genshin Impact quest is vital to unlocking them all.

Edited by Ravi Iyer