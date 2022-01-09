Where is the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players will receive the Divine Bridle by completing the Hyperion's Dirge quest in Genshin Impact.

The Divine Bridle is used in The Phaethons' Syrtos quest under the "Place the Divine Bridle within the waters" objective. However, this quest doesn't give players the Divine Bridle that they need. Instead, they must complete Hyperion's Dirge.

That quest requires players to complete The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent and its prerequisites. The Phaethons' Syrtos doesn't have those requirements, so players need to go ahead and complete those quests.

This article will cover Hyperion's Dirge, as players will get the Divine Bridle after completing it.

Where to find the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact -Hyperion's Dirge quest guide

Players will need to light two torches to access Hyperion's Dirge (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hyperion's Dirge requires a small puzzle before players can access it. First, players must teleport to the central Teleport Waypoint in Dainichi Mikoshi. This quest's starting location is underneath this Teleport Waypoint.

Head west and jump off. Afterward, turn around 180 degrees to notice two Ruin Guards. Dispose of them and use any Pyro character to light up the two torches near the wall.

A path will open up. Head inside and talk to Aberaku.

This is what Aberaku looks like (Image via Genshin Impact)

After talking to him for a while, the player will discover that they have to obtain three offerings:

Offerings of the Temple

Offerings of the Narrows

Offerings of the Serpent's Heart

All three will involve 30 to 60-second combat trials. Set up the best teams available. Inexperienced players may wish to lower the World Level to have an easier time.

Obtaining the Offerings of the Temple

The location for obtaining the Offerings of the Temple (Image via Genshin Impact)

Note: Genshin Impact players must obtain several Key Sigils of every type for this quest. There are five Key Sigil types in total. Different locations will use different Key Sigils.

Once the player goes to this location, they must insert some Key Sigils into the nearby rocks. Then talk to Aberaku after doing so. The player must defeat two Rockfond Rifthound Whelps and one Rockfond Rifthound in 60 seconds.

After doing so, open the nearby chest and talk to Aberaku.

Obtaining the Offerings of the Narrows

The location for obtaining the Offerings of the Narrows (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers must head to this location and place more Key Sigils into nearby rocks. Afterward, talk to Aberaku once more to be tasked with fighting more enemies under a time limit. This time, it involves three Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchlings in under 30 seconds.

Defeat those foes and talk to Aberaku once again. Collect the loot from the nearby treasure chest as well.

Obtaining the Offerings of the Serpent's Heart

The location for obtaining the Offerings of the Serpent's Heart (Image via Genshin Impact)

Now head to The Serpent's Heart location shown above. Place the required Key Sigils there and talk to Aberaku. The player will now have to defeat an Electro, Hydro, and Pyro Abyss Mage trio in 60 seconds.

Once they're disposed of, talk to Aberaku and open the chest. Now, the player will be able to collect the Divine Bridle shortly.

Finishing up Hyperion's Dirge to collect the Divine Bridle

Return to the quest's starting location (Image via Genshin Impact)

To obtain the Divine Bridle, the player must return to the starting location for Hyperion's Dirge. Place the three offerings into their respective pedestals to see a short cutscene. Now head into the Blue Phase Gate that spawns here.

It will take a while until the player reaches their destination. Remember to glide at the end of it, as the player will be transferred to a spot a little distance away from where they need to be.

Also Read Article Continues below

Talk to Aberaku in this new location to finish Hyperion's Dirge. The player will now have the Divine Bridle in their inventory.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider