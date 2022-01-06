'Lotus Eater' world quest guide for Genshin Impact

The Lotus Eater World Quest was introduced in Genshin Impact with the 2.4 update. The Enkanomiya region naturally contains a ton of mind-boggling quests, and Lotus Eater is one of them.

Completing this quest will help players get some Primogems that they can use to unlock the likes of Xiao, Shenhe, and Yae Miko.

Here's a quick guide to completing the Lotus Eater World Quest in the Enkanomiya region.

How to initiate the Lotus Eater World Quest in Genshin Impact

After completing The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent World Quest, players can look forward to unlocking the Lotus Eater World Quest.

To initate the desired quest, it is important to summon a ghost NPC. Players have to teleport to The Seprent's Heart and face north. In that direction, they need to jump and find a hidden cave.

Teleport to The Serpent's Heart and jump from the cliff to reach the cave and return to this position (Image via Genshin Impact)

After entering the cave, Genshin Impact users have to go left and find a wall that displays a pattern. It is worth noting that the wall is guarded by an enemy, and it is recommended to bring a strong party.

The pattern on the wall is pictured below:

Pattern on the wall (Image via Genshin Impact)

With the aforementioned pattern in mind, players need to head back to The Serpent's Heart and interact with the gates near the Teleport Waypoint. After successfully completing this puzzle, Supada no Hiko appears and travelers must help them in finding their identity.

To do so, players simply need to go outside and look for a stone tablet in the marked quest area.

Lotus Eater quest: Find where the 'children are hidden'

To complete this part of the Lotus Eater quest, Enkanomiya must be in Whitenight. The marked location has three triangular mechanisms and players must hit them until the message 'This seems to be the right position' appears three times.

After the gate opens, the traveler and Paimon talk to another ghost.

Make Dragonbone Orb

Making the Dragonbone Orb is an easy task as the game's suggestions will be enough to guide players. They won't be required to complete any puzzles for it.

However, the Dragonbone Orb is only summoned after a day (server reset). Hence, after watering the Dragonbone Flower, players need to wait for a day to complete the rest of the quest.

Taking the Dragonbone Orb will help players in completing the Lotus Eater World Quest in Genshin Impact. The orb is a valuable item that can be sold for high amounts of Mora. Players who are running out of resources can certainly sell the item, and others who like collecting things can keep it as a souvenir.

