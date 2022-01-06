Genshin Impact Yae Miko leaks: Release date, abilities signature weapon stats, and gameplay revealed

There are plenty of Yae Miko leaks to go through for Genshin Impact 2.5, especially since her release date is near.

Here is a quick summary of what this article will cover:

Release date: February 16, 2022

February 16, 2022 Video leaks covering her abilities and animations

Signature weapon: Kagura's Verity

Yae Miko was a very important character in Inazuma's Archon Quests, yet she wasn't playable at the time. Many Genshin Impact players wondered when she would become playable, often searching high and low for any leaks detailing what she could do.

Fortunately, everything has been leaked in its entirety.

Yae Miko leaks in Genshin Impact 2.5: Release date, abilities in gameplay videos, and signature weapon

Banner 1 - Yae 5



The above leak mentions that Yae Miko will appear on the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.5. Any other 5-star character or 4-star characters aren't known at the moment. All that recent Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks point to is that Yae is the only brand new character in this update.

Every recent Genshin Impact version has lasted for 42 days. The 2.4 update recently came out on January 5, 2022, meaning that Genshin Impact 2.5 should come out on February 16, 2022.

As Yae Miko is supposed to be on the first banner of that update, that would mean her release date should be February 16, 2022.

Yae Miko gameplay leaks

Several of the latest Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks came out today, with one of them being a gameplay leak featuring Yae Miko against some Hydro Slimes. It starts with Yae Miko using her Elemental Skill three times, summoning a small Sesshou Sakura behind. These little things deal Electro DMG to nearby enemies.

Only three can be placed at a time, with Yae having three charges. Her Elemental Burst ties into her Elemental Skill, as it destroys them for further Electro DMG.

The above leak covers all of Yae's gameplay details more in-depth than what the gameplay leaks show. It includes all of the technical information on Yae, such as her:

Stats

Constellations

Passives

Ascension Materials

Normal Attack

Charged Attack

Plunge Attack

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst

Yae Miko's idle animations have also been leaked via video. There are only two idle animations for players to see here. The first one involves a bird flying near her before some Electro energy makes the bird vanish. The second one involves her waving a Gohei around.

Yae Miko's signature weapon

The above leak shows what Yae Miko's signature weapon looks like in-game. It's a 5-star Catalyst that should appear in the weapon banner that will run alongside Yae's character banner. This weapon resembles a Kagura Suzu, which is typically used in Shinto rituals in the real world.

Fortunately, Travelers have more leaks covering what Yae's weapon's name is, as well as what it does in the game.

Refinements are [12%/15%/18%/21%/24%] and [12%/15%/18%/21%/24%] respectively for R1-R5



This Catalyst is named Kagura's Verity, which has an ATK value of 608 and a CRIT DMG value of 66.2% at Level 90. Its effect is:

"Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12/15/18/21/24% for 12s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain 12/15/18/21/24% All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks."

Going up to three stacks is convenient given that Yae Miko has three stacks of her Elemental Skill.

