Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko weapon stats, abilities in-game preview, screenshots, and more

Ahead of Yae Miko's release in Genshin Impact version 2.5, leakers have revealed her signature weapon, passive ability, stats, and more.

Yae Miko belongs to the Electro element and uses a Catalyst during combat. She will most likely play the role of a main damage-dealer, and the weapon will naturally assist her in doing so.

Here's everything leaked about Yae Miko's signature weapon in Genshin Impact.

Yae Miko's signature weapon in Genshin Impact: Stats and passive

Yae Miko's signature weapon, Shinra's Truth, has a Crit DMG sub-stat. At Lv. 90, the weapon provides a surprisingly high Crit DMG of 66.2%.

Shinra's Truth passive ability:

When using an Elemental Skill, receive the effects of the Shinra Dance, increasing the wielder's Elemental Skill damage by 12%. This effect lasts 12 seconds and stacks 3 times. When 3 stacks are reached, the wielder gains an additional 12% Elemental damage bonus.

Interestingly, Yae's signature weapon seems to be inspired by Suzu bells from Japan. People from the Shinto religion use these instruments that are rung by shrine maidens.

Yae Miko's Elemental Skill and Burst in Genshin Impact leaked

Readers will better understand the utility of Yae Miko's signature weapon after learning about her Elemental Skill and Burst.

Elemental Skill

With her Elemental Skill, Yae Miko moves rapidly and summons a Lethal Sakura. The Sakura can deal Electro DMG to an enemy, and also pair with other Sakuras to receive a damage buff.

Elemental Burst

Yae Miko's Elemental Burst does AoE Electro DMG and converts all the nearby Lethal Sakuras to Tenko Thunderstrikes.

One of Yae Miko's passive talents at Ascension Lv. 4 also increases the Lethal Sakura's damage by 0.15% of Elemental Mastery points.

From the looks of it, players will be able to make the most out of Yae Miko's skill with the Shinra's Truth weapon. The weapon has a Crit DMG sub-stat, and the character will gain Crit Rate upon ascension.

However, players must not judge Yae Miko's potential from the leaks mentioned above. Beta testing for Genshin Impact version 2.5 hasn't begun yet, and the upcoming content will always remain subject to change.

On the flip side, the highly anticipated 2.4 update is right around the corner and players cannot wait for the return of Lantern Rite, Xiao, Ganyu, and Zhongli, among others.

