Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko's Elemental skill, burst, talents, and abilities revealed

Genshin Impact version 2.5 beta testing has just begun and Yae Miko leaks are all over the internet. The upcoming playable character belongs to the Electro element and uses Catalysts during combat.

Yae Miko's Elemental Skill and Burst animations were revealed recently. Genshin Impact leakers have compiled her entire kit, including talents and constellations.

Yae Miko's abilities in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko seems to be an explosive Electro damage dealer. Both her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst focus on dealing damage in the form of Sesshou Sakuras and Sky Kitsune Thunderbolts.

Yae Miko's Elemental Skill - Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura

With her skill, Yae Miko's gains a ton of mobility, allowing her to teleport between short distances. Upon doing so, she also leaves behind a Sesshou Sakura.

The Sesshou Sakura has the following properties:

Deal Electro DMG periodically to one nearby opponent.

Gain a DMG buff and level increase when other Sesshou Sakuras are nearby.

A maximum of three Sesshou Sakuras can exist simultaneously, and the highest initial level can be three.

A Sesshou Sakura can stay on the field for 14 seconds and the skill has a nine-second cooldown in Genshin Impact.

Dim @dimbreath [2.5 - Beta] Yae Miko - Showcase [2.5 - Beta] Yae Miko - Showcase https://t.co/hmHPKbyC1z

Yae Miko's Elemental Burst - Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin

With her burst, Yae first unseals any nearby Sesshou Sakuras and converts them into powerful Sky Kitsune Thunderbolts. These strikes descend from the sky and deal a ton of AoE Electro DMG.

Each Sesshou Sakura creates one Sky Kitsune Thunderbolt after Yae uses the Elemental Burst. Players will be delighted to use this skill as it arguably has one of the best burst animations in Genshin Impact.

The burst's cooldown is 22 seconds and it has a high 90 Energy cost. It is safe to assume that running an Electro battery like Raiden Shogun will benefit Yae Miko. This explains why Genshin Impact might be adding a Raiden Shogun rerun in patch 2.5.

Passive talents

The Shrine's Sacred Shade- Other party members, can decrease the cooldown on Yae Miko's Elemental Skill when they deal Elemental Skill DMG. Enlightened Blessing- Every point of Elemental Mastery that Yae has buffs the Sesshou Sakura's damage by 0.15%. Meditations of a Wild Kitsune- When Yae Miko crafts Character Talent materials, she has a 25% chance of creating extra talent material from the same region of a random type.

Constellations

C1 : When Yae Miko's Elemental Burst triggers a Sky Kitsune Thunderbolt, she recovers seven energy for herself.

: When Yae Miko's Elemental Burst triggers a Sky Kitsune Thunderbolt, she recovers seven energy for herself. C2 : The Elemental Skill's cooldown is reduced by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%.

: The Elemental Skill's cooldown is reduced by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%. C3 : Increases the level of Yae Miko's Elemental Skill by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15

: Increases the level of Yae Miko's Elemental Skill by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15 C4 : When the Sesshou Sakura thunderbolt triggered by the Elemental Skill hits an enemy, all teammates receive a 20% Electro DMG bonus for 5 seconds.

: When the Sesshou Sakura thunderbolt triggered by the Elemental Skill hits an enemy, all teammates receive a 20% Electro DMG bonus for 5 seconds. C5 : Increases the level of Yae Miko's Elemental burst by 3. The maximum upgrade is 15.

: Increases the level of Yae Miko's Elemental burst by 3. The maximum upgrade is 15. C6: When a Sesshou Sakura is created, its initial level becomes two, and the maximum level increases to four. Sesshou Sakura's attacks ignore 45% of enemy DEF as well.

Yae Miko's first constellation is important in reducing her dependence on Energy Recharge. Yet again, Genshin Impact might be releasing a five-star character that gets significantly better with the initial constellations.

Also Read Article Continues below

All things considered, Yae Miko has an interesting playstyle in Genshin Impact. Players must not judge her damage-dealing potential from the leaks, as the aforementioned information is always subject to change.

Edited by Srijan Sen