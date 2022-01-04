Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko's elemental skill, burst, talents revealed

Yae Miko will arrive in Genshin Impact version 2.5, and leakers have already revealed her Elemental skill, Elemental Burst, talents, and more.

As expected, Yae Miko belongs to the Electro element and uses a Catalyst during combat. Upon ascension, she gains Crit Rate which might imply that she'll be a main DPS (Damage Per Second) unit.

Here's everything players need to know about Yae Miko's playstyle ahead of her release in Genshin Impact version 2.5.

Yae Miko's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst revealed

While lots of information on Yae Miko's talents isn't out yet, leakers in the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor discord have tried their best to explain the currently leaked abilities to Genshin Impact players.

Yae Miko's Elemental Skill- Secret Technique: Heavenly Fox

With her Elemental Skill, Yae Miko moves rapidly and leaves behind a Lethal Sakura. The Sakura not only deals Electro DMG through lightning to one nearby enemy, but also pairs up with other Lethal Sakuras to gain a damage boost.

Yae Miko can leave behind a maximum of three Lethal Sakura at the same time.

Yae Miko's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact

With her Elemental Burst, Yae Miko yet again deals Electro DMG but in a much more ferocious way. The Electro DMG is AoE (Area of Effect), and any nearby Lethal Sakuras are converted to Tenko Thunderstrikes.

Every Lethal Sakura that is consumed after Yae's burst creates one Tenko Thunderstrike. These thunderstrikes naturally deal Electro damage.

It is worth noting that at ascension level 4, Yae Miko gains a passive talent with which every point of Elemental Mastery she has increases Lethal Sakura's damage by 0.15%.

The remaining two passive talents haven't been revealed yet but players can expect the full kit to be leaked soon.

Yae Miko's constellations in Genshin Impact

As per the leakers in Wangsheng Funeral Parlor discord, Yae Miko has the following constellations in Genshin Impact:

C1 : When Yae Miko's Elemental Burst triggers a Lethal Sakura Thunderbolt, she recovers 7 energy for herself.

: When Yae Miko's Elemental Burst triggers a Lethal Sakura Thunderbolt, she recovers 7 energy for herself. C2 : Lethal Sakura’s cooldown is reduced by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%.

: Lethal Sakura’s cooldown is reduced by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%. C3 : Increases the level of Yae Miko's Elemental Skill by 3. Maximum upgrade is 15

: Increases the level of Yae Miko's Elemental Skill by 3. Maximum upgrade is 15 C4 : When the Lethal Sakura thunderbolt triggered by the Elemental Skill hits an enemy, all teammates receive a 20% Electro DMG bonus for 5 seconds.

: When the Lethal Sakura thunderbolt triggered by the Elemental Skill hits an enemy, all teammates receive a 20% Electro DMG bonus for 5 seconds. C5 : Increases the level of Yae Miko's Elemental burst by 3. Maximum upgrade is 15.

: Increases the level of Yae Miko's Elemental burst by 3. Maximum upgrade is 15. C6: When a Lethal Sakura is created, its initial level becomes two, and the maximum level is increased to four. Lethal Sakura's attacks ignore 45% of enemy DEF as well.

All in all, Yae Miko seems to have an interesting playstyle. Her signature weapon will have a Crit DMG sub-stat, and this again hints towards her being a main DPS unit. She will most likely arrive in the first phase of the Genshin Impact 2.5 update, and players are eagerly waiting for her.

As of now, the community should pre-install Genshin Impact version 2.4 that will go live on January 5, 2022 and will bring a ton of new content to the table.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned constellations and talents are based on leaks, and readers must take them with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

