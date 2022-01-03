Top 5 features coming to Genshin Impact version 2.4 in next update

The latest Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream covered a lot of new content such as events, character banners, and Enkanomiya. However, most had missed the new adjustments that will be added to the next version of Genshin Impact.

These adjustments may be life-changing for some players, as the new system optimizations are revised based on community feedback. This article will feature five new features coming in Genshin Impact version 2.4.

5 new features coming in Genshin Impact version 2.4

1) Spiral Abyss Optimization

The target challenge will turn gray if it has not been reached (Image via Genshin Impact)

Spiral Abyss is the current end-game in Genshin Impact, thus receiving much attention from veterans and new players. The first Spiral Abyss adjustment is a real-time completion progress for the challenge quests.

As one can see from the image above, the floor's objective is a Time Trial Challenge. If the challenge time has exceeded the target limit, the target will be shown in gray to remind players that the target has not been reached.

Opponents detail can be seen at each new challenge floor (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second abyss optimization is the opponents' detail. At each new challenge floor, the developer added the ability to view the details of the enemies on the next floor. As a result, Genshin Impact players no longer have to leave the challenge page to look up the enemies' lineup.

2) Shortcut Wheel Customization

Customize the Shortcut Wheel to your liking (Image via Genshin Impact)

A feature to customize the shortcut wheel has been added to the game to make it more convenient to play on PC and PlayStation Platforms. Gamers can set the contents of each entry on the shortcut wheel to suit their own habits.

The current Shortcut Wheel in version 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

As one can see from the current Shortcut Wheel, the choices are limited, and Travelers can't customize it as they want, making this function overlooked by many players.

3) Map Interface Optimization

New adjustment to the map display (Image via Genshin Impact)

The most awaited optimization has finally been added to Genshin Impact version 2.4. As the game version is updated and the map content is expanded upon, the developers took advice from the community to add an additional map function to the game.

After the 2.4 update, players can find different area tabs on the right side of the map interface. This function will make it easier to select and jump to the areas they want to view. Most of all, gamers no longer need to click and drag long distances across the map.

4) New Crafting and Forging Interface

New icon interface for the Crafting Bench (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Genshin Impact developers also took the opportunity to change the original interface display mode on the Crafting Bench into an icon display. This change has been made so players can find the items they need and accomplish tasks more quickly.

5) Furnishings Optimization in Serenitea Pot

Move Furnishings in batches (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players who love to decorate their Serenitea Pot can rejoice as the feature to place Furnishings in batches will be available in the next version. Gamers can select a few individual pieces of Furnishings to combine and move or store them in sets.

The new features are a delightful addition to both new and old players. Hopefully, the developers will come up with more adjustments in the future to provide a much better experience in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Saman