Full list of new monsters coming to Genshin Impact 2.4

The Genshin Impact community has been hyped for 2.4 updates since the patch is expected to go live in approximately four days. As teased by the official trailer from MiHoYo on December 26, the upcoming version will have numerous events, free wishes, characters, 5-star reruns, and most importantly, a brand new location.

Enkanomiya, the newest region within Inazuma, is accessible via the deep pool located in front of the Sangonomiya shrine. Originally known as Byakuyakoku, the land lost its former glory by sinking deep beneath the ocean due to the Archon War.

Like many new regions, Genshin Impact 2.4 will bring forth an array of enemies for players to test their claws on.

New monsters that will be coming to Genshin Impact with the 2.4 patch

1) New Specters

Cryo Specter (Image via Genshin Impact)

Introduced in Genshin Impact 2.1, Specters are pretty common mobs that can be found floating in Inazuma. They usually stick in groups and come in all elements. With the release of 2.4, players will face three additional forms of Specters. They include electro, cryo and pyro.

Specters have one eye and can gain a buff called "Fury". This helps them grow stronger with each attack. In death, specters can explode, dealing a significant amount of AOE damage.

2) Bathysmal Vishaps

Bathysmal Geovishap bosses in Genshin Impact 2.4 (Image via MiHoYo)

If fighting one major Vishap boss isn't enough, Genshin Impact players should be ready for 2.4. The new forms of Vishaps, known as Bathysmal Vishaps, can be found on Enkanomiya, which will be dangerous to go up against. They can be found in groups alongside elements that highly complement one another.

In addition, these Vishaps can perform an attack called "Cleansing Shower" that can drain energy from Elemental Burst. After being completely drained out, players will start losing HP to compensate.

3) Pyro Abyss Lectors

Pyro Abyss Lector in Genshin Impact 2.4 (Image via MiHoYo)

It seems that the Abyss Order is not done with the Traveler, as Genshin Impact 2.4 introduces another variant of the Lectors. Abyss Lectors are usually known for manipulating intense energy and dealing great AOE damage.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since electro Lectors can be brought down using cryo, it is safe to assume that pyro Lectors will have some weakness against the hydro element.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar