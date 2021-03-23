Genshin Impact has already announced that Abyss Herald will be the newest boss enemy in version 1.4 of the game. Although the boss has not made its appearance in any of the quests yet, it is expected to be introduced to the main storyline in version 1.4.

Data miners have revealed Abyss Herald and another creature called Abyss Lector's gameplay. The latest leak shows the two bosses teaming up against players and revealing their unique elemental attacks.

Genshin Impact: New leak reveals gameplay of Abyss Lector and Abyss Herald bosses

The leak comes from "Genshin Impact Info and Updates," a Facebook page popular for leaks and rumors on Genshin Impact. The 39-second long clip uploaded by the leaker shows the Electro elemental attacks of the Abyss Lector and Hydro elemental attacks of the Abyss Herald.

The Abyss Lector appears to be a mysterious higher-ranked member of the Abyss Order. His leaked description reads like this:

"A creature of the Abyss Order that calls upon thunder and lightning in praise of the darkness. It possesses some ability to disrupt elemental powers, and some of its attacks will drain character's elemental energy when dealing DMG to them."

The Herald can perform Hydro elemental strikes that travel far and hit opponents in its path. Another one of his unique moves allows him to perform a spinning attack in mid-air while moving forward.

The Abyss Lector's ability seems cooler than the Herald's. The Lector can summon lightning strikes out of nowhere and throw Electro elemental orbs at its opponent. When the orb hits the players, it can slow down the on-field character's energy regeneration process.

As shown in the leaked clip, both creatures seem to have the ability to hover slightly above ground level to gain increased movement speed. Similarly, both of them have the ability to create portals that lets them teleport to any location quickly.

There is no information regarding the Electro Abyss Lector's debut in the game as of now. However, the version 1.4 trailer of Genshin Impact teases the Herald in action in The Traveler's story quests.

The Hydro Abyss Herald will be introduced in version 1.4 of Genshin Impact along with the leader of Abyss order, The Traveler's sibling.

