When is Genshin Impact 2.4 update coming out to all servers?

Genshin Impact's 2.4 update will be releasing in just a matter of days. The update is set to go live on January 5 for fans from all over the world. This new version will bring tons of content, including new characters, events, and a huge area to explore.

Fans who have been eagerly awaiting Shenhe and Yun Jin's release will definitely want to log in as soon as possible. Players can find out when the update will release in their regions here, so they can be prepared for its launch.

Genshin Impact 2.4: When is the update releasing?

#GenshinImpact Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act I - "The Crane Returns on the Wind" Coming Soon

Genshin Impact 2.4 is bringing tons of new content to the game, and will also feature the return of Liyue's best event.

The Lantern Rite festival will be returning for this update, and it will provide players with some amazing rewards. This also comes alongside a huge set of rerun banners, bringing characters like Ganyu, Xiao, and Zhongli back for fans to wish for.

Thankfully, players won't need to wait much longer for this update to arrive, as Genshin Impact 2.4 is just around the corner.

#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.

Genshin Impact's 2.4 update maintenance is set to begin on January 5, at 6:00 (UTC+8) and is expected to last five hours. After this, the update will be available for fans to start playing. Genshin Impact's maintenance downtimes are usually a pretty short wait, so most players should be able to start the update on January 5. However, some timezones may be getting the update earlier:

EST: 5:00 PM, January 4

GMT: 10:00 PM, January 4

CEST: 11:00 PM, January 4

IST: 3:30 AM, January 5

CST: 6:00 AM, January 5

The maintenance should last the same amount of time for each region, so it won't be too much of a wait until Genshin Impact 2.4 releases. This massive update looks like a great start to the new year for Genshin content. Players won't want to miss out on the many rewards from Lantern Rite or the powerful rerun banners.

Genshin Impact 2.4 is only a few days away, and fans will definitely want to keep their eyes on the clock to start as early as possible.

