Genshin Impact confirms Yae Miko banner for version 2.5, Release date speculated

Following months of anticipation, Genshin Impact has finally confirmed the arrival of Yae Miko for version 2.5. The character was first seen in the Inazuma Archon Quest, and players have been eagerly waiting for her to become playable ever since.

Here's when players can expect Yae Miko's banner in Genshin Impact version 2.5.

Yae Miko's release date in Genshin Impact version 2.5 speculated

As per prominent leakers in the community such as Ubatcha, Yae Miko will be the only new character in Genshin Impact version 2.5. Her banners will most likely be accompanied by rerun banners for Raiden Shogun and Kazuha.

While Yae Miko might be released in the first phase independently, Kazuha and Raiden Shogun might be featured in dual rerun banners in the second phase of the update.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Yae is the only new character in 2.5 - Wait for the beta to start for her kit details, Start date is still unknown. Yae is the only new character in 2.5 - Wait for the beta to start for her kit details, Start date is still unknown.

According to SsukunaaA, Yae Miko's banner is set to be the first banner in patch 2.5. Based on the 42-day fixed update cycle of Genshin Impact, it is safe to assume that version 2.5 will be released on February 16, 2022.

Hence, February 16, 2022 might be Yae Miko's release date in Genshin Impact as well.

There is currently no information on Yae Miko's playstyle as the beta testing for 2.5 hasn't started yet. However, based on her appearance, players have assumed that Yae Miko will be a five-star Electro catalyst user.

However, the aforementioned data is just speculative, and readers must take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact might delay Ayato's release

Kamisato Ayato is easily one of the most mysterious and popular unreleased characters in Genshin Impact. His voice reveal in Itto's teaser trailer took the internet by storm, and players were expecting him to arrive in the 2.5 update.

Initially, even leakers and insiders hinted towards the release of both Ayato and Yae Miko in Genshin Impact version 2.5. However, the latest leaks by Ubatcha tell a different story.

Yae Miko will be the only new character in the 2.5 update, which implies that players will have to wait until version 2.6 to unlock Ayato.

As of now, Genshin Impact' update 2.3 is live and the next major update is right around the corner. From new characters to a new region, the developers will certainly add a ton of content to the game soon.

