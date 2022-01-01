5 popular characters voiced by Yae Miko’s voice actors from Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact fans are still eagerly waiting for news on Yae Miko's English voice actress.

Yae Miko's voice actors are currently known to be:

Chinese: Mingya Du

Mingya Du Japanese: Ayane Sakura

Ayane Sakura Korean: Moon Yoo-jeong

Unfortunately, her English voice actress isn't credited anywhere at the moment. Still, Genshin Impact fans might recognize her voice actresses from other video games and animes.

This listicle will feature various characters from all three voice actresses, rather than just focusing on a single one. Predictably, the English voice actress's characters won't be listed here due to being unaccredited (by December 31, 2021).

Five examples of notable characters that share Yae Miko's voice actors in Genshin Impact

5) Yae Sakura - Honkai Impact 3rd (Chinese & Japanese)

Yae Sakura, as she appears in Cooking with Valkyries (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Interestingly enough, both Yae Miko's Chinese and Japanese voice actresses have voiced Yae Sakura. The Japanese voice actress, Ayane Sakura, voices Yae Sakura in the game. By comparison, the Chinese voice actress, Mingya Du, voices her in the slice of life anime, Cooking with Valkyries.

It's worth noting that Yae Miko's design in Genshin Impact is heavily derived from Yae Sakura's appearance in Honkai Impact 3rd. They're both shrine maidens named Yae with pink hair with animal characteristics in miHoYo-made games.

4) Yat Sen - Azur Lane (Chinese)

Yat Sen, as she appears in English (Image via Azur Lane)

Azur Lane is a popular side-scrolling shooter with several video game and anime adaptations, making it a familiar sight for some Genshin Impact fans. Yae Miko's Chinese voice actress is Mingya Du, who also voices Yat Sen in Azur Lane.

Characters in Azur Lane are based on real-life ships, with Yat Sen being inspired by the Yi Xian. She's noticeably more mature than other Eastern Radiance ships in the game and is considered a Light Cruiser.

3) Yoko Usami - Power Rangers Go-Busters (Korean)

Actress Arisa Komiya does the original role for Yoko Usami, but there are still different dubs in different languages (Image via Power Rangers)

Yae Miko's Korean voice actress in Genshin Impact is Moon Yoo-jeong, who also did the Korean dub of Yoko Usami from Power Rangers Go-Busters. Moon Yoo-jeong has also voiced other noteworthy Power Rangers characters in Korean, such as:

Angie Sue (Power Rangers Go-Busters)

Erika Stonesfield (Power Rangers Dino Force)

Wagon (Power Rangers Train Force)

It's worth mentioning that Moon Yoo-jeong isn't the actress doing the scenes; she's merely providing the Korean dub for those characters.

2) Luna - Sailor Moon (Korean)

Luna is a guardian in Sailor Moon (Image via Sailor Moon)

It's amusing to imagine Luna sharing the same voice actress as Genshin Impact's Yae Miko. That said, Moon Yoo-jeong wasn't Luna's original voice actress; instead, she was the second voice actress for this infamous kitty.

She acts as Usagi's advisor in Sailor Moon, often giving her some snarky responses or basic exposition. Sailor Moon is one of the most iconic animes from the 90s, and Luna is a prominent character, meaning that Genshin Impact fans might recognize her.

1) Ochaco Uraraka - My Hero Academia (Japanese)

Ochaco Uraraka in her Uravity outfit (Image via My Hero Academia)

Anybody who passively follows anime should be aware of what My Hero Academia is; similarly, any gamer would know what Genshin Impact is. Uraraka is one of the more important female characters in My Hero Academia, often being associated as Deku's main love interest.

She shares Yae Miko's Japanese voice actress across several My Hero Academia media. This includes:

The anime

Various movies

Several video games

Ayane Sakura is a well-renowned voice actress, so some Genshin Impact players are delighted to see her voice Yae Miko in Genshin Impact.

